Cost of gasoline is more important for Ticos than presidential elections

QCOSTARICA – The high cost of gasoline is the issue that most worries Costa Ricans, even above the presidential elections in the second round, the CIEP-UCR survey.

And it is that the increase in fuels is considered the priority issue for 34.6% of voters, while for 20.8% of Costa Rica, the most important thing is to define who will be the new president.

- Advertisement -

The second round election will be on Sunday, April 3, when 3.5 million voters cast their vote for either Rodrigo Chaves or Jose Maria Figueres.

The concern of the Ticos (Costa Ricans) about the high cost of gasoline is due to the fact that the war between Russia and Ukraine generates greater pressure on the international crude oil market and with it, causing an increase in the price of fuels in the country.

Read more: RECOPE requested an increase of up to ¢121 in fuel prices

That increase will be felt by one and all within the next two weeks, as the regulating authority, Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP) analyzes the latest price adjustment by the state refinery that refined nothing, RECOPE, for an increase of ¢121 colones for a liter of diesel, ¢87 for super gasoline and ¢85 regular. Other fuels, such as LPG, aviation fuel, etc also will see steep increases.

If the elections were this Sunday, Costa Ricans would continue seeking a leader, since there is currently a technical tie, according to the latest poll/survey by the CIEP-UCR, which shows that 45.3% of the voters choosing Chaves and 38.1% choosing Figueres.

Read more: Technical tie between José María Figueres and Rodrigo Chaves reports the CIEP-UCR

- Advertisement -

It is considered a technical draw because the margin of error of 3.1 percentage points would allow Figueres to even the contest if it is considered that he would reach maximum support of 41.8% of the electorate, while Chaves would have a minimum vote 39.5%, the researchers explained.

At the beginning of March, the UCR determined that Chaves had the support of 46.5% of the voters, while Figueres had 35.9% of the support.

The new survey is released amid bickering from the candidates.

Read more: Presidencial candidate Chaves issues a warning to the Judiciary

Priority issue for Costa Ricans

Cost of gasoline: 34.6%

The situation in Ukraine: 27.8%

Who is going to be president: 20.8%

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related