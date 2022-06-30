Costa Rica: A month without updating data due to covid-19

QCOSTARICA – May 30 was the last update on infections due to covid-19 in Costa Rica made by the Ministry of Health, with data from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

Two weeks later (June 14), the Ministry of Health reported that the information “had undergone changes in the level of detail, flow, and formats” due to the hacking of the CCSS systems on May 31.

“To date (June 29) we do not have the covid-19 data before May 30. However, we are working together with CCSS personnel to generate and formalize the information as appropriate. And if necessary, make decisions in an articulated manner,” was the response by the Ministry of Health press office when asked if there will be any updates soon, in particular today, June 30, a month since the last.

Despite the fact that there are no data on cases of people with covid-19, the CCSS warns of an increase in the number of hospitalizations for covid-19.

“In the occupancy of hospital beds there has been an increase in recent weeks, particularly in ward beds and in intensive care units (ICU) for patients with covid-19.

“By identifying an increase in the cases that we have hospitalized, then undoubtedly it is also to be inferred as we are analyzing it with the epidemiology teams that there is an increase in cases,” said Randall Álvarez, CCSS medical director.

Álvarez stressed that, despite the fact that the cyber attack forces the CCSS to collect cases manually, epidemiological surveillance in Costa Rica “has not stopped.”

“We have not stopped with this continuous surveillance, which is carried out through the different local teams. They, at this time, are precisely the ones who carry the magnifying glass in terms of what epidemiological behavior is,” confirmed Álvarez.

Other infections

The covid situation is the only one affected, the CCSS keeps track of other respiratory viruses such as influenza.

“There are other respiratory diseases that are increasing consultations in emergency services, basic care teams and that are also requiring more hospitalization and incidence in general occupation,” Álvarez said.

Álvarez stressed the importance of the population getting vaccinated against covid-19 and influenza.

“Vaccination prevents or limits many cases that previously required hospitalization due to covid to reach this, we remind the population that they can be vaccinated and complete the schemes.

“Likewise, the call is for the population at risk to come and be immunized against influenza, in the rainy season is when more cases are received and this vaccine can make the difference between life and death,” said the medical director.

The CCSS purchased 1,500,000 doses whose composition protects against four strains of seasonal influenza (two influenza type A and two influenza type B) corresponding to the southern hemisphere.

