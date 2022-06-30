Five drag queens will offer shows in three San Jose bars for the closing of Pride Month

Q MAGAZINE – Five of the best-known drag queens in Costa Rica will offer various shows in three bars in San José as part of the closure of the LGTBIQ+ Pride Month.

The activities will take place this Saturday, July 2, starting at 7 p.m. in three iconic bars for the LGTBIQ+ community: Neon in Barrio Escalante, Bombóm in the old El Steinvorth building (downtown San José) and Donde Candi in Paseo Colón.

“This time we will have five drags: Ari Moore, Furiosa, Tya Poppers, Be Rox Moore and Sue Shi, who will be in the three bars offering a show simultaneously. This is a closing edition of Pride and we are very happy to be able to hold it,” said Gastón Fournier, co-founder of the Drag District.

- Advertisement -

Drag District is born from the collaboration between Karina McDonald, Fournier and Felipe Zarate, with the purpose of exhibiting the artistic work of different transformists in Costa Rica.

“The objective of this event is that there are more and more spaces that expose the drag culture in the country. But also where this art can be normalized in diverse and inclusive places and where anyone is welcome,” added the organization.

Tickets are on sale on Instagram @dragdistrict. Cost is ¢8,000.

The first edition of the Drag District was held in December 2021 and featured four drags.

From El Observadror.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related