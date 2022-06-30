Thursday 30 June 2022
Five drag queens will offer shows in three San Jose bars for the closing of Pride Month

Ari Moore, Furiosa, Tya Poppers, Be Rox Moore and Sue Shi will be in the three bars offering a show simultaneously

Q MagazineEntertainment
By Q Costa Rica
Five drag queens will offer shows in three San Jose bars for the closing of Pride Month

Q MAGAZINE - Five of the best-known drag queens...
Q MAGAZINE – Five of the best-known drag queens in Costa Rica will offer various shows in three bars in San José as part of the closure of the LGTBIQ+ Pride Month.

From Instagram

The activities will take place this Saturday, July 2, starting at 7 p.m. in three iconic bars for the LGTBIQ+ community: Neon in Barrio Escalante, Bombóm in the old El Steinvorth building (downtown San José) and Donde Candi in Paseo Colón.

“This time we will have five drags: Ari Moore, Furiosa, Tya Poppers, Be Rox Moore and Sue Shi, who will be in the three bars offering a show simultaneously. This is a closing edition of Pride and we are very happy to be able to hold it,” said Gastón Fournier, co-founder of the Drag District.

Drag District is born from the collaboration between Karina McDonald, Fournier and Felipe Zarate, with the purpose of exhibiting the artistic work of different transformists in Costa Rica.

From Instagram

“The objective of this event is that there are more and more spaces that expose the drag culture in the country. But also where this art can be normalized in diverse and inclusive places and where anyone is welcome,” added the organization.

Tickets are on sale on Instagram @dragdistrict. Cost is ¢8,000.

The first edition of the Drag District was held in December 2021 and featured four drags.

From El Observadror.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

