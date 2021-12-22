Wednesday 22 December 2021
type here...
Search

Costa Rica calls for extreme sanitary measures in light of the slight increase in infections

Costa Rica confirms four cases of the Omicron variant in the country

News
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica calls for extreme sanitary measures in light of the slight increase in infections

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health asked the population...
Read more

Two dead and four injured in a fire at a hotel in downtown San José

QCOSTARICA - Two people lost their lives and four...
Read more

The tuk-tuk provide a solution to transport between beaches and shops in Nosara

QCOSTARICA - Nosara is a town developed between alleys...
Read more

Exchange rate rose ¢5.81 in two days

QCOSTARICA - The average exchange of the U.S. dollar...
Read more

Urgent reforms needed on Costa Rica’s indigenous peoples’ rights, says UN expert

GENEVA - The UN Special Rapporteur on the rights...
Read more

French national lost in the Cerro de la Muerte found alive

QCOSTARICA - This Tuesday work continued to rescue the...
Read more

Covid-19: Contagions rise slightly; hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 cases rose slightly, but hospitalizations and...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health asked the population on Tuesday to take extreme sanitary measures during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, due to a slight increase of 1.8% in infections by covid-19 and the confirmed presence of the Omicron variant in the country.

The CCSS reports 76.21% of the total population has received their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine, 66.71% their complete and 3.89% the third or booster

Authorities indicated that after 11 consecutive weeks with a decrease in the number of infections by covid-19, during the week of December 12 to 18, there were 572 cases, a total of 10 more infections compared to the previous week of December 5. as of December 11, for an increase of 1.8%.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) pointed out that this is data that must be treated with care since it adds to the arrival of the Ómicron variant, which accounts for 73% of new Covid cases in the United States, Costa Rica’s main source of visitors.

- Advertisement -

“The increase that occurred this week should not alarm us but calls us to rethink how we should and we can celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with our loved ones, without exposing ourselves unnecessarily. Although the evolution of the pandemic in our country in recent weeks has been positive, in many other countries the outbreaks have led to new spikes of contagion,” said CNE President Alexander Solís.

Costa Rica registers four cases of the Omicron variant in the country, the first case is that of an 8-year-old boy who visited the United States with his family at the beginning of December. The other three cases are related.

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) revealed that as of December 20 the application of doses of the vaccine against covid-19 reached 7,580,046, of which 3,934,813 correspond to first doses, 3,444,299 to second and 200,0934 to third doses.

The CCSS reported on Wednesday the application of first doses is 92.1% of the target population over 12 years of age, 80.6% of second doses and 4.7% of third doses (76.21%, 66.71% and 3.89% of the total population, respectively). See all the vaccination statistics here

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleTwo dead and four injured in a fire at a hotel in downtown San José
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Covid-19: Contagions rise slightly; hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 cases rose slightly, but hospitalizations and deaths associated...
Read more

Three positive cases associated with a child with Omicron

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported Monday that the epidemiological...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Dollar Exchange

Exchange rate rose ¢5.81 in two days

QCOSTARICA - The average exchange of the U.S. dollar...
Health

Why are buses passengers exempt from the QR Code? Health Minister explains

QCOSTARICA - Like in supermarkets, pharmacies, medical centers and...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.