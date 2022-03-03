Costa Rica Customs, first in Latin America to join TradeLens

QCOSTARICA – The Servicio Nacional de Aduanas (SNA) – Costa Rican Customs Authority, has signed up TradeLens, an interconnected ecosystem of supply chain partners, to review containerized shipment events and transportation documents, including bills of lading.

The aim of the SNA is to examine blockchain underpinned document flows for clearance processes.

Costa Rica will use information recorded within specific data fields in transportation documents in risk assessments trials with TradeLens in order to make trade easier for compliant companies doing business in the country, as well as to identify fraudulent activities. The SNA also plans to share critical event information via the supply chain digital platform.

“Collaborating with an ecosystem that already exists within the TradeLens platform allows us to review this new technology quickly and easily,” stated Gerardo Bolaños, general director of Customs.

The sharing of time-critical events via TradeLens will allow importers and exporters in the Latin American country to gain access to earlier information and better plan logistic operations, according to a statement.

“TradeLens connecting to Costa Rica Customs is an essential step for us in Central America to build a platform that spurs everyone to think differently and understand how shared, permissioned data can be used to increase efficiency and drive out waste,” noted Thomas Sproat, global head of network at TradeLens.

TradeLens is an open and neutral supply chain platform underpinned by blockchain technology, enabling true information sharing and collaboration across supply chains, thereby increasing industry innovation, reducing trade friction and ultimately promoting more global trade.

