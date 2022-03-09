In Mexico, Costa Rica’s LACSA lives on!

The boarding gate sign still uses the last logo used by LACSA

TODAY COSTA RICA – Pura Vida, Mae! From AviacionCR.net, this image of how flight LRC633 MEX-SJO is announced at the Mexico City International Airport, using the last logo used by LACSA.

Flight LRC633 (Mexico City, Mexico -MEX to San Jose, Costa Rica – SJO) is currently operated by Avianca Costa Rica.

LACSA (Lineas Aéreas Costarricenses S.A) was formed in October 17, 1945, with the help of Pan American World Airways, and started operations in June 1, 1946 for local services within Costa Rica, operating as an affiliate of Pan Am.

The airline was designated as Costa Rica’s Flag carrier in 1949. It was nationalized in 1958.

The airline previously used the TACA/LACSA moniker when it was a subsidiary of Grupo TACA. Since May 2013, following Avianca’s purchase of Grupo TACA, Avianca Costa Rica became one of seven nationally branded airlines (Avianca Ecuador, Avianca Honduras, etc.) operated by Avianca Group of Latin American airlines.

