Sexual activity in Colombia also took its toll due to the pandemic

QCOLOMBIA – Sexual activity in Colombia had negative effects as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. This was demonstrated by the results of the Profamilia Y-SHARE survey, taking int the reply of 2,444 people from 5 regions of the country.

Likewise, it allowed knowing the effects on issues related to affective relationships and access to services.

The study was led by the University of Ghent in Belgium and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the UK.

Among the most outstanding results, it was found that 80% of the sexually active women surveyed use a contraceptive method. However, 14% of that group had problems accessing their contraceptive alternative, due to the fear of contagion from leaving home, the long lines, and waiting times in medical centers.

They also pointed out that there was a shortage of the method as a result of preventive measures against the new coronavirus.

On the other hand, the study reported that 9% of the participants needed a diagnostic test for the detection of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), of which, 28% stated that they could not access them due to confinement.

For her part, Marta Royo, executive director of Profamilia, affirmed that the I-SHARE figures confirm that the pandemic affects various aspects of people’s health and well-being. In this sense, she indicated that it is necessary to guarantee full and comprehensive compliance with rights, including sexual and reproductive rights.

According to the study, 64% of people who had a sentimental relationship three months prior to the pandemic, ended it during the strictest measures of quarantine.

Finally, the survey identified decreases in the frequency of practices such as sexual activity with a partner, masturbation, occasional sex, the consumption of pornography, and sexting.

