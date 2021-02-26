Costa Rica extends restrictions of its land borders until April 1

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica will extend the restrictions of its land borders until April 1, confirmed Casa Presidencial (Government House) on Thursday.

As in the past months, based on the approach to the national state of emergency by covid-19, only Costa Ricans and foreigners who have an authorized legal stay will be able to enter the country by land.

According to the Government, the extension is made in order to ensure the well-being of the population in the country.

As in previous months, the validity of the measure will be reviewed and analyzed by the Executive Power (Central Government) in accordance with the epidemiological behavior of covid-19 in Costa Rican territory.

The new decree was signed by President Carlos Alvarado; the Minister of Public Security, Michael Soto, and the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas.

Previously, the Government had said that the restrictions of land borders would be maintained until March 1, but at that time, at is doing now, it also detailed that said guideline would be subject to changes depending on the behavior of the virus on national soil.

Leaving the land

Anyone can leave Costa Rica by land.

In the case of Nicaragua, Costa Rica requires a negative PCR test with a negative result recorded in the last 48 hours, to meet the requirements imposed by Nicaraguan as a condition of entry into their country.

In the case of Panama, no PCR test is required to leave Costa Rica, however, Panama does require a negative PCR or antigen test with a negative result recorded in the last 48 hours to enter that country.

Entry into Panama and Nicaragua will be refused to those who attempt to cross the border with symptoms of Covid-19.

Border runs

The restrictions on the land borders means that many tourists in Costa Rica whose stay in the country expires on March 2, though they can leave the country they cannot return by land to complete the so-called border run, checking out of Costa Rica to return to renew their visitor visa.

With the restricted land borders, the only entrance by visitors is by air or maritime.

