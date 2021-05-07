Friday 7 May 2021
type here...
HealthNews

Costa Rica has appllied almost one million vaccines

by Rico
12

QCOSTARICA – At the beginning of this month of May, Costa Rica has applied almost a million vaccines, as announced by President Carlos Alvarado on his Twitter account.

While the president stated the country has surpassed the million mark, the numbers from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) SIVA EDUS indicate that as of May 3, 2021, it has applied 950,252 doses, of which 605,099 are the first dose and 345,153 people have received their second dose.

- Advertisement -

Previously, the president stated that herd immunity will be achieved in the last quarter of the year, which would allow to considerably reduce the risk of contagion.

“According to current projections, we will finish vaccinating people over 65 by May 15, and all group 2 before the end of June. As I have already pointed out, we have also started the vaccination of group 3, which has risk factors. All this with the aim of drastically reducing hospitalization and mortality. We plan to achieve herd immunity in the last quarter of this year,” Alvarado said.

On the other hand, three out of every ten Costa Ricans have doubts about getting vaccinated against Covid-19, or would not be vaccinated at all, or would make acceptance of the vaccine depending on the brand, according to the most recent CIEP survey of the UCR.

The survey indicated that there is an increase in doubts about being vaccinated among those with a lower level of schooling, while the willingness to get vaccinated is much higher among people with higher education and those over 55 years of age.

- Advertisement -

Concerns about blood clots that have been reported in many countries with the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines would explain some of the doubts.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleToday’s Covid News: 2,555 new cases on Wednesday; 1,123 in hospital
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Covid News: 2,555 new cases on Wednesday; 1,123 in hospital

QCOSTARICA - Following a drop of new cases of covid-19 over...
Read more

Canada approves BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for young teens

QCOVID DIGEST - Canada's health regulator has authorized the Pfizer/BionTech coronavirus...
Read more

MOST READ

Colombia: Riots leave at least 19 dead and more 800 injured in five days

National

Two people die every day in Costa Rica in traffic accidents

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Two people die, on average, every day in our country due to road accidents, collisions, or rollovers, according to a report from...
Guanacaste

Airport Police apprehend American carrying crocodile head

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Authorities from the Air Surveillance Service (SVA) - airport police - apprehended an American named Dale, who was in possession of an...
Health

Today’s Covid News: Daily cases of COVID-19 continues to decline; young adults most infected

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After breaking all records last week, the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 in Costa Rica continues on the decline, according...
Health

CCSS makes the “morning after pill” available to all women who require it

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) announced this Wednesday that it will make the "morning-after pill" emergency contraception, to every woman...
Coronavirus

Canada approves BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for young teens

Q Costa Rica -
QCOVID DIGEST - Canada's health regulator has authorized the Pfizer/BionTech coronavirus vaccine for children between 12 and 15 years old. Dr. Supriya Sharma, the...
Cine (Movies)

Maikol Yordan is no longer lost, he’s on Amazon Prime Video

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - The Costa Rican movies "Maikol Yordan de Viaje Perdido" and "Maikol Yordan 2 La Cura Lejana", joined the catalog of the...
Photos of Costa Rica

The Essence of Tilarán

Rico -
Some landscapes seem too beautiful to be true ... But they are! The Arenal volcano is seen from Tliarán. Joaquin Murillo: "I took the photo yesterday...
Mexico

Mexico’s apology to indigenous Maya people: Progress or political show?

Q24N -
Q24N - Exactly 120 years after the battle that ended the last great Maya revolt in Mexico's Yucatan area, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador marked...
Weather

Rainy season official commenced in the Central Valley this week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If you have been putting, resisting to give in, to carry an umbrella, take note:  the rainy season of the Central Valley...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.