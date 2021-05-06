Thursday 6 May 2021
type here...
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Today’s Covid News: 2,555 new cases on Wednesday; 1,123 in hospital

by Rico
57

QCOSTARICA – Following a drop of new cases of covid-19 over the long weekend, the ugly head of the virus resurfaced on Wednesday with 2,555 new cases, as reported by the Ministry of Health in the early evening.

While the number of covid patients in ICU dropped by three, 405 patients required intensive care, the number of hospitalizations grew to a record 1,123, thirty-two more than 1,093 24 hours earlier.

- Advertisement -

Deaths associated with covid continues in the double digits, on Wednesday 16 deaths reported, for an accumulated total of 3,326 since March last year.

By the numbers

In the last week (April 29 to May 5), there were 12,103 new cases:

  • 2,781, a record high, for Thursday, April 29
  • 2,609, the second highest so far, for Friday, April 30
  • 1,991 for Saturday, May 1*
  • 1,839 for Sunday, May 2*
  • 1,855 for Monday, May 3*
  • 1,304 for Tuesday, May 4*
  • 2,555 for Wednesday, May 5

* Denotes long weekend

Historically the number of cases reported has been low during the weekend and the Monday following. This past weekend was a long weekend, so the historical lows followed into Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

According to the Ministry of Health epidemiological report for Wednesday, May 5, 2021, the country now has a record 260,535 confirmed cases of covid-19 since the first on March 6, 2020, of which 229,933 are Costa Ricans and 30,602 are foreigners.

By gender, they are 130,926 men and 129,609 women, ranging in age from 0 to 113 years, with an average age of 38.1.

There are 209,355 recovered (8%) – 105,566 men and 103,769 women. The active cases is now 47,874 (18%) – 23,294 men and 24,580 women – with an average age of 37.7 years.

On Wednesday, 16 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,326 -2,066 men and 1,260 women – ranging in age from 2 to 103 years. The average age is 70.2 years.

Of the total 1,123 people in hospital (average age 54 years), 405 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), pushing the resources of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) over its limited capacity.

Hospitals like the San Vicente de Paúl in Heredia reports covid patients in stretchers in hospital corridors waiting for a bed to become available.

- Advertisement -

In the case of ICU’s, one report puts overcapacity at 114%.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleMaikol Yordan is no longer lost, he’s on Amazon Prime Video
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Canada approves BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for young teens

QCOVID DIGEST - Canada's health regulator has authorized the Pfizer/BionTech coronavirus...
Read more

Today’s Covid News: Daily cases of COVID-19 continues to decline; young adults most infected

QCOSTARICA - After breaking all records last week, the number of...
Read more

MOST READ

OIJ arrested a CCSS official suspected of simulating vaccination of elderly man

Central Valley

Ruta 27 this Friday collapsed due to the number of vehicles heading to the Pacific

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Globalvía, the concessionaire of ruta 27 to Caldera, reported Friday at least three points of road collapse on the road due to...
Economy

Bars and restaurants in San José will be closed next week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Among the closures - lockdowns - starting Monday, May 3 and continuing to Sunday, May 9, in the Greater Metropolitan Area of...
Trends

The Best Live Dealer Casinos

Carter Maddox -
Gambling and casinos have been part of modern society for many years. The rapid development of the gambling industry was facilitated by the emergence...
Weather

Rainy season official commenced in the Central Valley this week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If you have been putting, resisting to give in, to carry an umbrella, take note:  the rainy season of the Central Valley...
Health

CCSS makes the “morning after pill” available to all women who require it

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) announced this Wednesday that it will make the "morning-after pill" emergency contraception, to every woman...
Colombia

Colombia: Riots leave at least 19 dead and more 800 injured in five days

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – The violence registered in different cities across Colombia during the last five days of massive protests against the controversial tax reform, has...
HQ

Commuter train derails in Pavas

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - One of the old Apolo trains derailed this Wednesday afternoon in Pavas, San José. The incident took place near Pecosa, in Villa...
Health

Today’s Covid News: Daily cases of COVID-19 continues to decline; young adults most infected

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After breaking all records last week, the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 in Costa Rica continues on the decline, according...
National

Two people die every day in Costa Rica in traffic accidents

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Two people die, on average, every day in our country due to road accidents, collisions, or rollovers, according to a report from...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.