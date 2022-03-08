Tuesday 8 March 2022
type here...
Search

Costa Rica has the first underwater museum in Central America

This initiative is part of the rocky reef conservation project and the Punta Leona hotel

Today Costa RicaPura Vida
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica has the first underwater museum in Central America

QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of Garabito announced the first...
Read more

Red Cross attends to at least six people per day as a result of traffic accidents

QCOSTARICA - The Cruz Roja Costarricense (CRC) - Costa...
Read more

Family Court accepts demand for alimony in favor of a pregnant woman despite not having a marital relationship

QCOSTARICA - The Desamparados Family Court admitted a claim...
Read more

ICT blames Government for delay in regulation of Law to attract digital nomads to the country

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT)  -...
Read more

Are Business Plans Obsolete?

So much has changed about doing business since the...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Coffee Crop Gives Traditional Villagers a Vital Boost

Q REPORTS (IOM) “Migration for the benefit of all”...
Read more

A reduction in trade winds and humidity starting this week forecasted

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) - the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Municipality of Garabito announced the first underwater museum in Costa Rica and Central America, located in Playa Blanca, located in the Central Pacific.

This initiative is part of the rocky reef conservation project and the Punta Leona hotel, which unites art with the conservation of marine life.

 
- Advertisement -

The museum is located 50 meters from the coast and at a depth of 2 meters when the tide is low and 5 meters when it is high. Likewise, it can be visited by divers and snorkeling enthusiasts.

“We could say that it is regenerative art because with this Underwater Museum we intend to attract marine life and it is also highly visual, perfect for a snorkeling or diving experience,” indicates the municipality.

The design and direction of the works was in charge of the sculptor Fabio Brenes, a resident of Orotina, who together with the support of students from James Madison University completed the first stage of this museum, which has sculptures of a “Cacique Garabito”, a manta ray and a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle.

The project not only works as a novel diving experience, but also creates a new habitat for life under the sea.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleRed Cross attends to at least six people per day as a result of traffic accidents
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Rains wreak havoc in Garabito: Municipality requires permits to act

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains that have been reported in recent...
Read more

Mother with newborn twins trapped in blockade: ‘I was scared, the gas was getting into the ambulance’

QCOSTARICA - At 9:30 pm Thursday, October 1, Alba Gutiérrez Rivas...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

ICT blames Government for delay in regulation of Law to attract digital nomads to the country

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT)  -...
Fuel Prices

¢1,000 a liter of gasoline? Costa Rica already has the highest cost of fuels

QCOSTARICA - Consumers in Costa Rica should brace themselves...
Paying the bills