Costa Rica has the first underwater museum in Central America

QCOSTARICA – The Municipality of Garabito announced the first underwater museum in Costa Rica and Central America, located in Playa Blanca, located in the Central Pacific.

This initiative is part of the rocky reef conservation project and the Punta Leona hotel, which unites art with the conservation of marine life.

The museum is located 50 meters from the coast and at a depth of 2 meters when the tide is low and 5 meters when it is high. Likewise, it can be visited by divers and snorkeling enthusiasts.

“We could say that it is regenerative art because with this Underwater Museum we intend to attract marine life and it is also highly visual, perfect for a snorkeling or diving experience,” indicates the municipality.

The design and direction of the works was in charge of the sculptor Fabio Brenes, a resident of Orotina, who together with the support of students from James Madison University completed the first stage of this museum, which has sculptures of a “Cacique Garabito”, a manta ray and a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle.

The project not only works as a novel diving experience, but also creates a new habitat for life under the sea.

