Red Cross attends to at least six people per day as a result of traffic accidents

By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – The Cruz Roja Costarricense (CRC) – Costa Rican Red Cross – has treated 429 people due to traffic accidents this year, which means that every day paramedics intervene in at least six cases.

According to the CRC, the numbers presented to date in traffic accidents, road deaths and transfers in a delicate condition have represented significant strain on the staff.

Carlos Herrera, National Operational Coordinator of the Red Cross, reported that 105 people have died as a result of traffic accidents so far this year, with February being the month with the most road deaths in the last two decades with a total of 45.

Herrera also indicated that there have been 16 deaths due to aquatic accidents in the year, of which 10 occurred in January.

 

