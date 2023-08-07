Costa Rica is first in the world in direct foreign investment

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica has the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the world in relation to the size of its economy, according to the IED Greenfield Performance Index prepared by FDI Intelligence.

With a score of 12.7 Costa Rica is located in the first position.

- Advertisement -

This means that, given the size of its economy, it attracts 12.7 times more projects than the size of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would suggest.

“In the eighth edition of Greenfield FDI Performance Index of FDI Intelligence, Costa Rica maintained its position as the country that attracts the most IED in relation to its GDP, thus strengthening the attraction of its investment proposal following the COVID-19 and the war In Ukraine. Costa Rica remains an attractive proposal for investors,” says the report.

In this sense, only in the first quarter of 2022, 60 multinational investment projects by companies such as Microsoft, Pfizer, Intel, Coca-Cola, and others were announced, according to CINDE, the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency.

In addition, has seen an increase in the export of medical devices, totaling over US$5 billion in 2021, and 13 out of the 30 top medical technology firms in the world are based here.

North Macedonia (11.9) and the United Arab Emirates (11.1) complete the Top 3 of the ranking, while in Latin America, Colombia stands out in 35th place, and Uruguay in 43rd.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related