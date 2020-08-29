Saturday, 29 August 2020
DONATE
HealthNews

Costa Rica makes it mandatory the use of maks as of September 9

It will no longer be optional; masks must be used in closed spaces such as supermarkets or shopping centers; face shields only as a complement

Rico
By Rico
659
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) With the opening in September, there will also be a change in the health guidelines on the use of personal protective equipment, in order to stop the contagion by COVID-19.

Health Minister Daniel Salas

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced on Friday that as of September 9, it will be mandatory to use masks in closed spaces with little air intake and that the face shield will only be a complement.

“If the guidelines are going to be changed and masks in closed spaces serving the public will be mandatory, the shields will be an accessory.

- paying the bills -

“If we all protect ourselves, obviously almost no one is going to get infected. The use of a mask will be mandatory,” Salas insisted.

The Minister added, it is important that people prepare to acquire their mask and not have problems when they enter closed places such as shopping centers, stores, supermarkets, among others.

Starting on September 9 and until the end of the month, the “Stay at home” that prevailed for more than five months of the pandemic, will take a turn, as “Costa Rica works and takes care of itself” becomes the new motto, as the country moves towards greater mobilization of people and more businesses allowed to open.

Establishments may operate from Monday to Friday from 5 am to 10 pm, and 5  am to 8 pm on Saturdays to Sundays, the same hours of the vehicular restrictions.

Gymnasiums will be allowed to open with the same hours. Religious activities will also be allowed, but with no more than 75 people.

- paying the bills -

Beaches will have allowed access from 5 pm to 2:30 pm every day, and all the country.

However, activities that will continue to be prohibited are all those that involve mass concentration such as topes, concerts, and festivals, due to their high level of contagion risk.

Bars, casinos, discos, spas and games for children are also still not allowed to open.

Sports activities, ie soccer, without fans in the stands are enabled.

The vehicular restrictions will apply the same throughout the country, in both orange and yellow areas, starting Monday, August 31 to September 30, from 5 am to 10 pm weedays and 5 am to 8 pm weekends.

The vehicles not permitted to circulate are:

  • Mondays, plates ending in 1 & 2
  • Tuesdays, plates ending in 3 & 4
  • Wednesdays, plates ending in 5 & 6
  • Thursdays, plates ending in 7 & 8
  • Fridays, plates ending in 9 & 0
  • Saturdays, plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8
  • Sundays, plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9
- paying the bills --

The fine for not respecting the vehicular restrictions is ¢110,000 colones, six points on the driver’s license and seizure of license plates and/or vehicle.

 

Previous articleIt stopped raining in Guanacaste, for now; large losses in lowlands and coast
Next articleIn the market for an airplane, but not just any plane?
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOST READ

Economy

La Prensa Libre closed due to pandemic

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Faced with the economic ravages generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Grupo Extra decides to shut down La Prensa Libre, a news publication with...
Read more
Health

Health authorizes in country tests to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica already has guidelines for the application of tests to detect if a person was exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,193 new cases this Friday, the highest daily figure

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Friday, August 29, Costa Rica registered the highest number of new cases in 24 hours: 1,193, of which 216 are due to...
Health

Costa Rica’s Health Minister in Self Isolation Due to COVID

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, is in self- isolation at home until Sunday, September 6, after his father tested positive for...
National

M 6.0 earthquake shakes much of Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A strong earthquake, occurring at 3:51 pm Monday, registering a magnitude of 6.0, according to the Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) - National Seismological Network...
Expat Focus

“Dad… when did you first discover that you were OLD?”

Randy Berg -
“Dad… when did you first discover that you were OLD?” Boy, I remember that question like it was yesterday… asking my dad, that is. And...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.