Costa Rica makes it mandatory the use of maks as of September 9

(QCOSTARICA) With the opening in September, there will also be a change in the health guidelines on the use of personal protective equipment, in order to stop the contagion by COVID-19.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced on Friday that as of September 9, it will be mandatory to use masks in closed spaces with little air intake and that the face shield will only be a complement.

“If the guidelines are going to be changed and masks in closed spaces serving the public will be mandatory, the shields will be an accessory.

“If we all protect ourselves, obviously almost no one is going to get infected. The use of a mask will be mandatory,” Salas insisted.

The Minister added, it is important that people prepare to acquire their mask and not have problems when they enter closed places such as shopping centers, stores, supermarkets, among others.

Starting on September 9 and until the end of the month, the “Stay at home” that prevailed for more than five months of the pandemic, will take a turn, as “Costa Rica works and takes care of itself” becomes the new motto, as the country moves towards greater mobilization of people and more businesses allowed to open.

Establishments may operate from Monday to Friday from 5 am to 10 pm, and 5 am to 8 pm on Saturdays to Sundays, the same hours of the vehicular restrictions.

Gymnasiums will be allowed to open with the same hours. Religious activities will also be allowed, but with no more than 75 people.

Beaches will have allowed access from 5 pm to 2:30 pm every day, and all the country.

However, activities that will continue to be prohibited are all those that involve mass concentration such as topes, concerts, and festivals, due to their high level of contagion risk.

Bars, casinos, discos, spas and games for children are also still not allowed to open.

Sports activities, ie soccer, without fans in the stands are enabled.

The vehicular restrictions will apply the same throughout the country, in both orange and yellow areas, starting Monday, August 31 to September 30, from 5 am to 10 pm weedays and 5 am to 8 pm weekends.

The vehicles not permitted to circulate are:

Mondays, plates ending in 1 & 2

Tuesdays, plates ending in 3 & 4

Wednesdays, plates ending in 5 & 6

Thursdays, plates ending in 7 & 8

Fridays, plates ending in 9 & 0

Saturdays, plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8

Sundays, plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9

The fine for not respecting the vehicular restrictions is ¢110,000 colones, six points on the driver’s license and seizure of license plates and/or vehicle.