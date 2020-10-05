Monday, 5 October 2020
RedaqtedTravel

Coronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica

Rico
By Rico
159
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which ones don’t? This is the official information of the Juan Santamaría airport (SJO) manager, Aeris, as at October 4.

Aeroméxico: To resume operations on October 18 to / from Mexico (MEX).

Air Canada: To resume operations on November 3 to / from Toronto (YYZ).

Air France: To resume operations on October 31 to / from Paris (CDG).

Air Panama: Suspended operations until further notice.

Air Transat: Suspended operation until further notice.

Alaska Airlines: To resume operations on November 19 to / from Los Angeles (LAX)

Albatros Airlines: Suspended operations until further notice.

American Airlines: To resume operations on September 9 to / from Miami (MIA) and Dallas (DFW).

Avianca: Waiting for information from the airline.

British Airways: To resume operations on November 1 to / from London (LHR).

Condor: Waiting for information from the airline.

Costa Rica Green Airways: Available for charter flights.

Copa Airlines: Resumed operations to / from Panama (PTY) on September 10. Waiting for more information on other routes.

Delta Airlines: Waiting for information from the airline.

Edelweiss: To resume operations on October 30 towards Zurich (ZRH).

Iberia: Resumed operations on August 3 to Madrid (MAD).

Interjet: Waiting for information from the airline.

JetBlue: To resume operations on October 25 to / from New York (JFK). November 1 to / from Fort Lauderdale (FLL). November 4 to / from Orlando (MCO).

KLM: Waiting for information from the airline.

Latam: Waiting for information from the airline

Lufthansa: Resumed operations on August 5 to Frankfurt (FRA).

Sansa: Available for charter flights.

Skyway: Waiting for information from the airline.

Southwest: Tp restart of operations in 2021.

Spirit: Resumed operations on September 10 to / from Fort Lauderdale (FLL).

United: Resumed operations in September from / to Newark (EWR) and Houston (IAH).

Volaris: Waiting for information from the airline.

West Jet: Waiting for information from the airline.

Wingo: Waiting for information from the airline.

The characteristics of the global health emergency imply a constant updating of the data. The above information according to the information provided by the airlines at the time of this post.

All passengers must make direct contact with their airlines and through official channels for flight information, cancellations, etc. Contact information is available on the website of the airlines; for local Costa Rica telephone numbers, you can use the San Jose airport airline directory.

Cargo operations maintain their normal schedules.

