It’s official: Volaris will resume flights in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – After months of having its wings clipped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the low-cost airline Volaris will resume its flights in Costa Rica in the coming weeks.

On its website, Aeris, manager of the Juan Santamaría International Airport, states that Volaris will resume flights between Mexico City, Mexico, with a stopover in Guatemala; and on November 26, direct flights to and from Cancun.

However, during a virtual press conference held this Friday, Volaris president, Enrique Beltranena, said the airline said that as of November 23, it will resume flights to all destinations from Costa Rica: Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Los Angeles, Washington, New York, and Cancun.

The airline added that it will offer a 70% discount on all its rates to travel in Central America until October 24, 2021.

This month it is also expected that British Airways will resume flights from London and as Air France with its fligh from Paris.

This month of October has seen an increase in countries whose citizens are authorized to visit Costa Rica, including Mexico, Central America, and as of October 15, the addition of the US states of Florida, Texas, and Georgia.

Earlier this month it was announced that all US tourists would be authorized as of November 1.

However, this Friday, Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura, announced that all countries will be authorized starting November 1.