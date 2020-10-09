Friday, 9 October 2020
RedaqtedTravelTourism

Costa Rica opens air borders to Central America

Rico
By Rico
52
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – Starting October 15, Costa Rica will open its air borders to tourists from Central America, the objective being reactivating regional tourism and jobs in Costa Rica.

According to the Instituto Costarricense Turismo (ICT), in 2019, there were 144,330 arrivals from Central America: Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

The strategic importance of Central America and Panama for Costa Rica is business tourism, which is the main travel reason for those who choose the airway to visit us from these countries.

According to the surveys carried out by the ICT, the stay of those who visit us for business and professional reasons is 8 nights on average for those arriving at the Juan Santamaría in San Jose and 7 nights on average, for those who enter through the Daniel Oduber Quirós airport in Guanacaste.

- paying the bills -

Currently, 44 countries, including Canada, the European Union (Schengen area), UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, China, Jamaica, New Zealand, Thailand, Uruguay, and Mexico; and residents of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan and Rhode Island, Ohio and California are authorized to enter Costa Rica.

On October 15, residents of the states of Texas, Florida and Georgia will be added to the list or authorized arrivals, while on November 1, Costa Rica’s air borders are open to all U.S. residents.

Entry requirements

  • Complete the digital form called HEALTH PASS and available at https://salud.go.cr
  • Take the COVID-19 PCR test and get a negative result; the sample for the test must be taken a maximum of 72 hours before the flight to Costa Rica.
  • Mandatory travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19 illness. Said insurance can be international or purchased from Costa Rican insurers.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleNational Rescue leaders fight with each other
Next articleCosta Rica extens hours on beaches
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Truckers remain stranded due to blockade in Paso Canoas, Panama border

#Protests2020 Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) reported this Friday...
Read more

U.S. Embassy Closed Monday, October 12, Columbus Day

HQ Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In celebration of Columbus Day, the second Monday in...
Read more

MOST READ

#Protests2020

Leader for protest movement asks for forgiveness and calls to put down protests in the streets

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Former legislators and former presidential candidate José Miguel Corrales, one of the leaders of the "Movimiento Rescate Nacional" (National Rescue movement) and...
Read more
National

15 police beaten in Guácimo; riot police intervene blockage in Caldera

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Fifteen police officers of the Fuerza Publica (national police) were beaten as a result of a confrontation with protesters Saturday night, the...
Health

‘Covidengue’: world begins to register first cases of dengue and covid-19 at the same time

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Covidengue: is it Dengue or is it COVID-19? Specialists pointed out that beyond COVID-19 today, there are other diseases that can represent...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,353 new cases and 20 deaths for Sat Oct 3

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For Saturday, October 3, 2020, the Ministry of Health confirmed 1,353 new cases of COVID-19, of which 195 are by epidemiological link...
Latin America

The Failure of Socialism: Lessons for Latin America

Q Costa Rica -
PANAM POST - The fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989, is one of the most memorable events of the second half...
National

“Blockades infiltrated by Narcos”: Leader of protests and Security Minister agree

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "The blockades along the highway are being infiltrated by drug traffickers," was admitted by José Miguel Corrales, one of the leaders of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.