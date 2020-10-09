Costa Rica opens air borders to Central America

QCOSTARICA – Starting October 15, Costa Rica will open its air borders to tourists from Central America, the objective being reactivating regional tourism and jobs in Costa Rica.

According to the Instituto Costarricense Turismo (ICT), in 2019, there were 144,330 arrivals from Central America: Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

The strategic importance of Central America and Panama for Costa Rica is business tourism, which is the main travel reason for those who choose the airway to visit us from these countries.

According to the surveys carried out by the ICT, the stay of those who visit us for business and professional reasons is 8 nights on average for those arriving at the Juan Santamaría in San Jose and 7 nights on average, for those who enter through the Daniel Oduber Quirós airport in Guanacaste.

- paying the bills -

Currently, 44 countries, including Canada, the European Union (Schengen area), UK, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, China, Jamaica, New Zealand, Thailand, Uruguay, and Mexico; and residents of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan and Rhode Island, Ohio and California are authorized to enter Costa Rica.

On October 15, residents of the states of Texas, Florida and Georgia will be added to the list or authorized arrivals, while on November 1, Costa Rica’s air borders are open to all U.S. residents.

Entry requirements

Complete the digital form called HEALTH PASS and available at https://salud.go.cr

Take the COVID-19 PCR test and get a negative result; the sample for the test must be taken a maximum of 72 hours before the flight to Costa Rica.

Mandatory travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19 illness. Said insurance can be international or purchased from Costa Rican insurers.

- paying the bills -