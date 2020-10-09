National Rescue leaders fight with each other

QCOSTARICA – Leaders of the self-styled “National Rescue Movement”, which promotes blockades on national highways, got into a scuffle with other on Thursday in San Carlos.

A video sent by a reliable source to La Nación shows when Célimo Guido, Édgar Porras, Francisco Villalobos and Xinia López, all members of that movement, got into a physical altercation that almost came to punches, in public.

At the beginning of the recording, Porras (in a green shirt) is heard offending Xinia López, calling her a traitor and liar.

- paying the bills -

Those words enraged Francisco Villalobos (plaid shirt), pushed Xinia aside and threw himsel onto Porras, in view of Célimo Guido.

“It is not what we want”, “not like that, not like that”, “it is not what we are looking for”, people can be heard shouting, who later pulled the two mean apart.

The leaders were visiting different areas to get the message of the promise made the day before to stop the violence in the streets and the lifting of the blockades.

The leaders made the promis to the Archbishop of San José, José Rafael Quirós, in the votive temple of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Corrales refuses blame for violence in blockades. In a video released Thursday, he calls for the protesters to lift the blockades and apologized for the violence that took hold of the protests by groups of criminals, as confirmed by the Minister of Security.

- paying the bills -

Édgar Porras is the “coordinator” of National Rescue in the northern zone, where violent acts against polkce.

It is not the first time that Porras has acted violently. In a video on August 25, during another demonstration by the group in front of the Presidential House, the San Carlos man is seen threatening people and exchanging words with other protesters.