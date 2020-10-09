Friday, 9 October 2020
#Protests2020HQNational

National Rescue leaders fight with each other

José Miguel Corrales and Célimo Guido threw himself on top of the leader of the movement in San Carlos

Rico
By Rico
57
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – Leaders of the self-styled “National Rescue Movement”, which promotes blockades on national highways, got into a scuffle with other on Thursday in San Carlos.

A video sent by a reliable source to La Nación shows when Célimo Guido, Édgar Porras, Francisco Villalobos and Xinia López, all members of that movement, got into a physical altercation that almost came to punches, in public.

At the beginning of the recording, Porras (in a green shirt) is heard offending Xinia López, calling her a traitor and liar.

- paying the bills -

Those words enraged Francisco Villalobos (plaid shirt), pushed Xinia aside and threw himsel onto Porras, in view of Célimo Guido.

“It is not what we want”, “not like that, not like that”, “it is not what we are looking for”, people can be heard shouting, who later pulled the two mean apart.

The leaders were visiting different areas to get the message of the promise made the day before to stop the violence in the streets and the lifting of the blockades.

The leaders made the promis to the Archbishop of San José, José Rafael Quirós, in the votive temple of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Corrales refuses blame for violence in blockades. In a video released Thursday, he calls for the protesters to lift the blockades and apologized for the violence that took hold of the protests by groups of criminals, as confirmed by the Minister of Security.

- paying the bills -

Édgar Porras is the “coordinator” of National Rescue in the northern zone, where violent acts against polkce.

It is not the first time that Porras has acted violently. In a video on August 25, during another demonstration by the group in front of the Presidential House, the San Carlos man is seen threatening people and exchanging words with other protesters.

 

Previous articleAnti-riot police and protesters clash in Cañas for control of Ruta 1
Next articleCosta Rica opens air borders to Central America
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

“Blockades infiltrated by Narcos”: Leader of protests and Security Minister agree

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "The blockades along the highway are being infiltrated by...
Read more

Fiscalía processes complaint against those behind obstruction of roads

News Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Fiscalía (Prosecutor's Office) confirmed it is processing a...
Read more

MOST READ

HQ

Immigration will not sanction foreign carriers affected by blockades

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Given the national blockades that have affected transit, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) - Costa Rica's immigration service -...
Read more
News

Costa Rica opens borders to ALL Americans Starting Nov. 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Seguro, announced this Friday afternoon that residents and citizens of all US states will be able to...
Redaqted

Costa Rica extens hours on beaches

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "Sun and beach tourism is the cornerstone of our industry, expanding visiting hours allows the country to continue reactivating employment," Tourism Minister...
News

The 15 conditions to negotiate possible lifting of blockades

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The promoters of the protests (that nightly turn to violence) against the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demand that the...
Latin America

Brazil: Struggling with life after COVID-19

Deutsche Welle -
Maria Alzenir Lima was released from hospital one month ago. The 53-year-old Sao Paulo local has officially recovered from her COVID-19 infection, yet still...
National

“Blockades infiltrated by Narcos”: Leader of protests and Security Minister agree

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "The blockades along the highway are being infiltrated by drug traffickers," was admitted by José Miguel Corrales, one of the leaders of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.