Friday, 9 October 2020
Costa Rica extens hours on beaches

Expanded opening takes effect starting October 15, when beaches can be enjoyed from 5 am to 10 pm weekdays and 5 am to 8 pm on weekends

QCOSTARICA – “Sun and beach tourism is the cornerstone of our industry, expanding visiting hours allows the country to continue reactivating employment,” Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura reported on Thursday, in announced that beaches will be open Monday through Friday from 5 am to 10 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 5 am at 8 pm, starting October 15.

The minister added that municipalities of coastal areas are authorized to close or limit hours if they consider it necessary in specific cases and insisted on the importance of complying with health protocols. It was also reported that the

He added that there are commitments expressed in writing from development associations, non-profit organizations, and tourism chambers such as those of Quepos, Guanacaste, the Federation of Caribbean Chambers, and the Puntarenas Chamber of Tourism, committing to ensure the compliance with public order and the protocols established in coastal communities.

Costa Rica has 1,228 kilometers of coastline and some 600 beaches.

“Extending the visiting hours allows the country to continue to reactivate employment,” the Minister of Tourism.

 

 

