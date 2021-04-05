Monday 5 April 2021
type here...
NewsTravel

Costa Rica Opens Land Borders To Tourists Starting Today

April 5 begins the first phase of the opening of land borders. Tourists who do not require an entry visa will be the first to be received by land and must meet the same sanitary requirements as those who enter by sea or air.

by Rico
136

QCOSTARICA – Starting today, Monday, April 5, Costa Rica’s land borders with Nicaragua and Panama will be gradually opened.

The border line between Nicaragua and Costa Rica at Peñas Blancas. Archive photo.

Tourists who do not require an entry visa will be the first to be admitted to the country. These are those who belong to groups 1 and 2 (ie United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, among others, whose stay can be up to 90 days, in accordance with the general guidelines for entry and stay visas for non-residents. Click here for the full list of countries (start page 4).

- Advertisement -

For their part, those who require a consular visa (groups 3 and 4), will have the possibility of visiting Costa Rica when the Costa Rican consulates reopen to the public, whose date has not yet been defined. Click here for the full list of countries (start page 9).

As part of this gradual opening of land borders, the sanitary order that forced Costa Ricans, residents and people with special migratory categories to comply with quarantine, is eliminated.

Compliance

Due to the pandemic, it is important to note that those who enter by land must meet the same sanitary requirements that are required of visitors who enter by sea or air:

  • Complete the epidemiological digital form known as the Health Pass: https://salud.go.cr/.
  • This must be completed 48 hours before the trip
  • Acquire medical insurance (local or international), which must comply with these coverages: valid throughout the stay (the maximum time of stay will depend on this); US$50,000 for medical expenses, including COVID-19; US$2,000 for lodging expenses in case of COVID-19 quarantine.

The tourist person will obtain a QR code, which will be verified by the immigration authorities at the border, as well as that the ticket for the continuity of the trip or return to the country of origin, demonstrates economic solvency (US$ 100.00 for each month of tourism) and have a valid passport in good condition.

- Advertisement -

Controlled mixed migratory flow

This first phase does not yet authorize the entry of those who cross the region to the United States, whether they come from South America or are extracontinental. This is the so-called controlled mixed migratory flow, which enters from Panama. For this reason, these people must continue in the shelters set up in that country.

Nicaraguans are authorized to enter, with jobs in Panama, and who pass through Costa Rica to return to their nation. This is done through the “Sanitary Bubbles” operations, coordinated since last year, between the immigration authorities.

Costa Rica closed all its borders on March 18, 2020, as a sanitary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Sea and air borders gradually re-opened in August 2020, with the full opening to all on November 1, 2020.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleDifferio Men’s Swimwear Brings Latin Beach Flavor to USA
Next articleWhat to know about “border runs” starting from today
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

What to know about “border runs” starting from today

RICO's TICO BULL - Today, Monday, April 5, Costa Rica opened...
Read more

Costa Rica reopens land borders to tourists starting April 5

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will reopen the land borders to tourists...
Read more

MOST READ

Debi Nova: ‘I went to the Grammys with my head held high representing my country’

News

Costa Rica Opens Land Borders To Tourists Starting Today

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting today, Monday, April 5, Costa Rica's land borders with Nicaragua and Panama will be gradually opened. Tourists who do not require an...
Health

Seniors generate long lines to get vaccinated (without an appointment) at the Tibás clinic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Without an appointment or arriving ahead of time or after their scheduled vaccination against covid-19 caused long lines at the Clodomiro Picado...
Front Page

A Case of Abuse of Power? Legislator Threatens Traffic Official For Traffic Stop

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A video posted by Alex Mena CR on YouTube shows Nueva República legislator Marolin Azofeifa, threatening a traffic police officer who stopped...
Politics

Legislaotr maintains protest in Legislative Assembly to say no to abortion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It's been 12 days already for Nidia Céspedes, independent legislator, taking the floor of the Legislative Assembly in protest against the bill...
News

Carlos Alvarado loses a minister every 45 days, on average

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With the exit of the Minister of Liaison with the Private Sector, André Garnier, there are only 8 "survivors" remaining in the...
Pura Vida

Dino on the loose in San Jose!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A T-Rex escaped from Dino Park, in Upala, to be seen on the streets of San José. We're not talking about a...
Cartago

Fire consumes part of Turrialba market

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Two wooden structures in the Turrialba market, in Cartago, raised the alarm Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:43 pm, with...
Photos of Costa Rica

Tárcoles, Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
Tárcoles, Costa Rica. Photo by Joaquin Murillo Photography.
News

Gas hike could be at the pumps this week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As we reported last week, the Regulating Authority on Public Services (ARESEP) approved a whopping hike in gasoline prices, as requested by...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.