Monday 5 April 2021
type here...
Expat FocusLiving in Costa RicaRedaqtedBlogsRico's Digest

What to know about “border runs” starting from today

by Rico
53

RICO’s TICO BULL – Today, Monday, April 5, Costa Rica opened its land borders with Nicaragua and Panama to tourists, in what both the immigration service (Dirección General de Migración y Extranjera – DGME) and the Tourism Board (Instituto Costarricense de Turismo – ICT), call “the first phase of the opening of land borders”.

Border runs to Nicaragua and Panama for travelers looking to stay in Costa Rica for over 90 days are back with the re-opening of the land borders to tourists

First phase because the land borders are open only to tourists from countries whose citizens do not require a visa to enter Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

Group 1 of those in countries United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Panama and Uruguay, among others, from the Americas; Germany, Italy, France, Spain and UK, among others, from Europe; and many others. Click here for the full list of countries (start page 4).

Tourists from this group can be given up to 90 days’ stay in Costa Rica, currently subject to insurance coverage. Citizens from this group need only one day validity on their passport to enter Costa Rica.

Group 2  includes countries El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Venezuela from the Americas and others across the globe, who do not need a consular visa and their stay is also up to 90 days, subject to insurance, and require a minimum 3 months validity on their passport.

Read more: Costa Rica Opens Land Borders To Tourists Starting Today

- Advertisement -

For purpose of this article, the following only applies to citizens of the above groups.

While border runs – the process of leaving Costa Rica and returning immediately or in a matter of a day or two to renew one’s legal permanence in the country – is not required until June 1, 2021, with the migratory extension in play, tourists in the country who benefit from this extension may not be able to drive since the Ministry of Transport did not extend driving privileges as it had done in prior extensions.

Thus a border run is necessary to keep on driving.

It that is the case for you, please keep the following in mind.

Leaving the country by land (sea or air):

  • If choosing to leave Costa Rica by way of Nicaragua, a covid test is required, as Nicaragua requires the test to enter their territory.
  • If choosing Panama, Costa Rica does not require a covid test to leave, but Panama does to enter.

Returning to Costa Rica by land (sea or air):

  • A completed Health Pass: https://salud.go.cr/.
  • Travel insurance (local or international), which must comply with these coverages: valid throughout the stay (the maximum time of stay will depend on this); US$50,000 for medical expenses, including COVID-19; US$2,000 for lodging expenses in case of COVID-19 quarantine.
  • The above must be done with 48 hours to obtain a QR code, which will be verified by the immigration authorities at the border.
  • Proof of continuity of the trip or return to the country of origin. Although many have commented on social networks that it is never asked of them, the requirements is on the books and you may be the lucky one asked. A bus ticket purchased prior to your departure in Costa Rica or in Nicaragua or Panama, for example, is sufficient. Others purchase a refundable airfare to only cancel after their arrival in Costa Rica.
  • Also on the books is the demonstration of economic solvency of US$100.00 for each month your intended stay. Some reports say immigration officials, mainly at the Panama border require proof of US$500 to enter.
  • A valid passport in good condition.
  • No covid test is required.
- Advertisement -

When you re-enter Costa Rica, despite the fact that you may have been in the country for some time before, have a vehicle, even a house, or a business, you are still a “tourist”, a temporary visitor in the country.

Obtaining residency and or citizenship

To change that, there are various temporary and permanent residency options to allow you to stay for longer periods, even work, obtain a local driver’s license, no restrictions on bank accounts, and so on.

The other option is citizenship. If you are married to a Costa Rican, this is the simplest and quickest of processes: 2 years or more of marriage and permanence in the country (which can be accumulated starting the day the marriage was registered), a criminal report and birth certificate, both apostilled, from your country of origin.

Naturalization outside of marriage required being a resident for a period of time and successfully complete a Spanish language and Social Studies course by the Ministry of Education and the criminal report and birth certificate.

If you are interested in residency, contact our friends at Outlier Legal; if citizenship is your thing, send me an email, to get more information.

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica Opens Land Borders To Tourists Starting Today
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica Opens Land Borders To Tourists Starting Today

QCOSTARICA - Starting today, Monday, April 5, Costa Rica's land borders...
Read more

Country by Country Guide to Covid Vaccines in Central America

QCOSTARICA - Covid vaccination in Central America is well underway. Here’s...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Rica Opens Land Borders To Tourists Starting Today

Guanacaste

Moderate quake shakes southern region

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - An earthquake (also known as a quake, tremor or temblor) that had a moderate magnitude occurred this Monday at 4:16 pm confirmed...
Front Page

A Case of Abuse of Power? Legislator Threatens Traffic Official For Traffic Stop

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A video posted by Alex Mena CR on YouTube shows Nueva República legislator Marolin Azofeifa, threatening a traffic police officer who stopped...
News

Carlos Alvarado loses a minister every 45 days, on average

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With the exit of the Minister of Liaison with the Private Sector, André Garnier, there are only 8 "survivors" remaining in the...
Guanacaste

Getting covid tested at the Liberia airport

Rico -
RICO's COVID DIGEST - I had to opportunity to be at the Liberia (Daniel Oduber International) airport (LIR), in Guanacaste, on Wednesday and got...
Indicators

Costa Rica among the countries with the lowest growth this year in Latin America: World Bank

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is among the countries with the lowest expected growth in production in Latin America and the Caribbean this year, according...
Pura Vida

Dino on the loose in San Jose!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A T-Rex escaped from Dino Park, in Upala, to be seen on the streets of San José. We're not talking about a...
Music

Debi Nova: ‘I went to the Grammys with my head held high representing my country’

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - Just over a week ago, Costa Rican singer-songwriter Debi Nova filled Ticos with pride by being part of the main gala...
Photos of Costa Rica

Tárcoles, Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
Tárcoles, Costa Rica. Photo by Joaquin Murillo Photography.
News

Secret of height: José María Figueres inherited his father’s trick to look taller

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - José Maria Figueres inherited from his father José Figueres Ferrer (affectionately known as Don Pepe) the way of being, the gestures, the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.