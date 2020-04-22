Construction of the US$25 million dollar bridge over the Sixaola river that will link Panama and Costa Rica resumed Monday after Panama’s health ministry gave the green light to conclude the 260-meter structure that was supposed to be completed this month.

The bridge is reportedly the only ongoing infrastructure project in Panama at the moment.

The Panama public works ministry (MOP) and the United Nations Office for Project Services (Unops), which is involved in the supervision of the bridge, held negotiations to persuade the health ministry to allow the continuation of works, MOP said in a statement, adding that the binational bridge is a “strategic project” for the government.

The special permit only allows consortium Binacional Sixaola, formed by Mexican companies Constructora Meco de Costa Rica and Cal & Mayor y Asociados y Mexpresa, to carry out construction works in Panama, while all other projects remain indefinitely suspended due to a decree signed on March 24 by President Laurentino Cortizo.

The project reported 72% overall progress in February, 40% on the Panama side and 85% on the Costa Rican side.