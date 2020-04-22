The government of Guatemala decided to extend the travel restrictions until April 27, but related the vehicular restrictions to only between 6 pm and 4 am the following day.

Supermarkets, grocery stores and corner stores will be able to adjust to the new restricted hours, that is, from 4 am to 6 pm, as long as they ensure that their workers are in their residences before 6 pm, President Alejandro Giammattei reported on a national television.

An Agexport report explains that “… The conditions of restriction of movement outside the department of your home are changed, resulting in the following:

– The inhabitants of the Departments of Guatemala, Chimaltenango, Sacatepéquez and El Progreso, will not be able to move outside the department of their residence. Exceptions are made for persons who work in departments other than their home for an activity without the option of closure or who can operate, which are contained in numbers 8 and 9 of this press release.

– The inhabitants of the rest of the country’s departments will be able to circulate and move outside their department of residence, but will not be able to enter the departments of Guatemala, Chimaltenango, Sacatepéquez and El Progreso.”

Guatemala measures to contain contagion of the coronavirus include mandatory social distancing and use of face masks.

As of April 22, Guatemala reports 316 confirmed cases of the covid-19 and 8 deaths.

See full report (in Spanish).