Costa Rica’s Constitutional Court resolved with merit the habeas corpus petition by a young Costa Rican woman, whose caregiver, a Canadian national, was being denied entry into the country due to the restrictive border measures interposed during the national emergency

With the court decision, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – immigration service – despite that only Costa Rican citizens and residents are allowed entry, must allow the entry of the Canadian.

According to the appeal, the woman requested that her caregiver – a patient assistant – be allowed to enter the country with her despite the restriction.

As explained by the affected person, who is in Mexico, in order to travel on the plane back to Costa Rica, she requires the assistance of her caregiver, who is also her romantic partner.

Within the appeal, the young woman also requested that her assistant be granted a special visa; however, the Constitutional Chamber rejected the request.

Likewise, Constitutional Court Chief Justice Fernando Castillo was emphatic that to guarantee the entry of the two people, they must undergo testing for the covid-19 virus in addition to complying with the respective health order, the mandatory 14-day quarantine on their arrival.

“It is important to clarify that both people must submit to the sanitary requirements established by the sanitary authorities in order to prevent any spread of Covid-19 in the national territory,” he explained.