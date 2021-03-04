Thursday 4 March 2021
Rico's Covid-19 DigestHealthVaccine

Costa Rica received a shipment of 110,000 vaccines against covid-19

The doses arrived Tuesday night

by Rico
44

QCOSTARICA – On Tuesday night, March 2, Costa Rica received the largest shipment of covid-19 vaccines, 109,980 doses from Pfizer / Biontech to continues the vaccination program that began on December 24, 2020.

“The shipment has arrived with 109,980 new doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against covid-19, this is the largest batch of vaccines delivered to date. Vaccination continues to protect our seniors and group,″ President Carlos Alvarado posted on social networks.

The president explained that, with this new shipment, Costa Rica has already received 386,000 doses.

These will allow to continue with the vaccination of the group that includes health workers, emergency bodies, as well as workers and residents of nursing homes and group 2, made up of the population aged 58 and over.

 

