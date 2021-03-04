Thursday 4 March 2021
type here...
EconomyEconomic RecoveryNews

Consumer confidence improves slightly in early 2021

Greater flexibility in the vehicle restriction and other regulations due to covid-19, as well as the start of vaccination in Costa Rica, are factors that could have impacted the improvement of the score

by Rico
4

QCOSTARICA – Consumer pessimism decreased slightly for February 2021, compared to November of last year, however, uncertainty around the economy remains high and the exit from this trance is still slow.

Greater flexibility in the vehicle restriction and other regulations due to covid-19, as well as the start of vaccination in Costa Rica, are factors that could have impacted the improvement of the score

That is the conclusion by the results of the Consumer Confidence Index (ICC), carried out by the School of Statistics of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), of data from the last three months that ended in February 2021.

- Advertisement -

In that period, consumer confidence measured with this indicator increased to 36.7 points (on a scale of zero to 100); 1.9 points more than the three months ended in November 2020 (34.8).

Although the score increased, the researcher and coordinator of the survey, Johnny Madrigal, assured that it continues to be low and that it reflects the pessimism that remains among Costa Ricans.

“Confidence is timidly strengthening, but pessimism on a national scale remains,” he stressed.

The index has been recovering since August 2020, one of the months with the lowest scores (28.3) since 2002, a fall immersed in the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ICC returned, in February 2021, to the same point it had a year ago (36.7), just before the national health emergency.

- Advertisement -

Greater flexibility in the vehicle restriction and other regulations due to covid-19, as well as the start of vaccination in Costa Rica are factors that could have impacted the improvement of the score in recent quarters.

Regarding expectations for the next 12 months, the survey highlights some factors that could be affecting confidence.

To begin with, 72% of the people surveyed expect an increase in the price of fuel.

59% expect increases in the exchange rate and households with the capacity to make discretionary expenses is 29% (it was 33% a year ago and fell to 21% in August 2020).

The results of this survey cover one year since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in the country. Madrigal stressed that the effects of the virus were what they did was “stall” the low levels of consumer confidence.

Economic policy outlook

As part of the results, it is shown that the perception of the people surveyed regarding the Government’s economic policy has deteriorated in recent months.

- Advertisement -

The performance rating as “good job” decreased from 16%, in August 2020, to 7% in February 2021, while the perception of “poor job”  in economic matters increased from 50% to 63%, in that same period.

On the other hand, more positive expectations are reported in the personal economic situation: improvements are expected in family income since those who indicated that they expect lower income changed from 35%, in November 2020, to 24% for February of this year.

Furthermore, the percentage of people who expect losses in purchasing power for 2021 decreased from 45% to 34%.

However, 52% of respondents expect increases in interest rates on loans for the next 12 months.

The survey also shows that consumer confidence and people’s perception of the valuation of the moment (good or bad) for the purchase of a house for those who affirm that these are “bad times” fell from 79% to 68%.

In August 2020, those who considered that it was not the time to buy a property reached 90%.

The February 2021 survey took in the response of 729 people nationwide aged 18 and over.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCarlos Alvarado: “No Growth and Poverty Reduction Without Economic Stability”
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Torre del Bicentenario: An envisioned project to commemorate Costa Rica’s 200th

QCOSTARICA - To commemorate the Bicentennial of Costa Rica that occurs...
Read more

Immigration issues resolution extending “tourist” visas

UPDATED: The DGME confirmed that anyone entering the country on or...
Read more

MOST READ

Consumer confidence improves slightly in early 2021

Health

24 Travelers found with false covid-19 test at San Jose airport

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A total of 24 travelers, so far, face problems with the law when discovered trying to leave Costa Rica, through the San...
Entertainment

Discovery Channel began filming the second season of “Reversed” in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
The filming of the second season of the reality show “ReverseD” on the Discovery Channel officially began last Sunday, February 21, in Atenas, in...
Health

CCSS reports 149,812 vaccines applied against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports applying a total of 149,812 vaccines against covid-19, reaching a national application rate of...
Political Economy

Costa Rica expects to receive $2.5B in international loans

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Borrowing its way out of the current financial crisis seems to be objective for the Carlos Alvarado government. Obtaining about US$2.5 billion this...
Travel

97 labs test those who need to leave the country for covid-19 antigens

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Need to leave the country and require a test to detect SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes covid-19? The Cámara Costarricense de la Salud...
Banking

Loans in dollars loses attractiveness for those who earn in colones

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Loans in dollars, which had a great boom in 2000, began to slow down since 2016 and today, despite the fact that...
Employment

Amazon announces the opening of a new cloud services office in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), a division of the Amazon company, announced the opening of its first Central American office in Costa...
Trends

The Ultimate Guide to Moving to Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica is one of the world’s most desirable ex-pat locations and a retirement haven in Central America. The country is blessed with an...
Business

Panasonic will invest US$10 M to move operations from Asia to Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Panasonic announced that it will invest US$10 million dollars in the expansion of its plant in Costa Rica, in order to move...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.