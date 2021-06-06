Monday 7 June 2021
type here...
HealthNewsVaccine

Costa Rica receives 204,000 doses of covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca

This is the second shipment directly from AstraZeneca

by Rico
68

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica received this Sunday morning, June 6, the second direct shipment from AstraZeneca of vaccines against covid-19.

With this shipment, Costa Rica has received 408,000 vaccines directly from AstraZeneca. Photo courtesy Presidencia

The flight landed at 11:05 am at the San Jose airport with 204,000 doses. So far, the country has received 408,000 doses of the one million purchased from AstraZeneca, which will protect 500,000 people.

- Advertisement -

Our country had previously received 132,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX mechanism, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (formerly the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, or GAVI), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Today’s shipment is number 25 of the combined deliveries from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and COVAX, for a total of 2,432,085 vaccines.

From the C.N.E.

“The country had set a goal, at the end of June, to reach at least 2,200,000 doses. We have exceeded this goal in order to be able to reinforce the vaccination scheme and advance with immunization,” said Sigifredo Pérez, chief of operations for the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

- Advertisement -

Once these doses arrive in the country, they are subjected to the review of temperature reports and documentary approval by the drug quality control laboratory. Later, they are available for use in the vaccination campaign.

More vaccines on the way

Costa Rica is waiting for more vaccines from the different suppliers

Initially, the country had made a purchase of six million doses to protect three million people.

Subsequently, an addendum was made to the Pfizer contract for a million more doses and then for another two million.

At the moment there are contracts for nine million doses, with the goal to cover people from the age of 12.

- Advertisement -

However, there are plans to acquire more doses and to diversify the contracts if there are products that comply with having rigorous studies in phase III (the last one in development), have the approval of a rigorous agency and the availability to send stocks in the short term. term.

In addition, Costa Rica is on the list to receive a yet unknown quantity of the 80 million vaccine doses the United States will be sharing worldwide. On Friday, the White House announced that the United States will share vaccines in service of ending the pandemic globally.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleThe Best Bingo Halls in Costa Rica
Next articleBack in the 80’s Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Bus stops could be a covid-19 contagion bomb

QCOSTARICA - It's five in the afternoon on any given Wednesday...
Read more

Puntarenas is the only province with a covid-19 infection rate greater than 1

QCOSTARICA - Puntarenas is the only province in the country that...
Read more

MOST READ

Unemployment keeps going down little by little

Tourism

Southwest resumes operations today at the Guanacaste Airport

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Sunday, the Guanacaste Airport - a member of the VINCI Airports network - received the first of the daily flights from...
Fuel Prices

Higher gas prices in effect today

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Filling up starting today, Wednesday, June 2, costs more as the sixth consecutive hike in gas prices takes effect after La Gaceta...
News

Costa Rica Won’t ‘Compromise Our Dignity’ for COVID Vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado made it clear he would not accept COVID-19 vaccinations with political strings attached. "We're talking about saving lives,...
Politics

A region reacts as Secretary Blinken departs San José

Rico -
QCOSTARICA (Global Americans) This week, making his first official trip to Latin America, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Costa Rica,...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 2, “ODDS”

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, June 2, only ODDS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under...
HQ

Couple struck and killed by lightning while watching the sunset in Puntarenas

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - A couple died this Sunday afternoon in Buenos Aires, Puntarenas, after, apparently, having been struck by lightning while watching the sunset. The 47-year-old...
Politics

Figueres wins the PLN presidential nomination

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Former president, José María Figueres Olsen (1994-1998), on Sunday, became this Sunday the presidential candidate of the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN) for...
Photos of Costa Rica

Back in the 80’s Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - When CR was so beautiful, healthy, and safe! No motorcycles. No loud cars. No billboards. No traffic. When everyone walked to a pulpería,...
Health

Puntarenas is the only province with a covid-19 infection rate greater than 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Puntarenas is the only province in the country that has a contagion rate or "r" rate greater than 1. This is detailed in...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.