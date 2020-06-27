Costa Rica recorded 13th death from COVID-19

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health has reported the death this Saturday morning of a 78-year-old Costa Rican woman, a resident of Guanacaste.

With this death, the toll is now 13 (four women and nine men).

According to the Ministry of Health, the woman tested positive for the COVID-19 and had been hospitalized at the San Juan de Dios hospital in San Jose, since June 24, in the Intensive Care Unit.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 the same day she was admitted to the ICU. In addition to her age, she suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes, risk factors for COVID-19.

