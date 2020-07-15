Costa Rica records death number 37 from covid-19

(QCOSTARICA) On Tuesday night, the Ministry of Health reported the death number 37 of a COVID-19 patient.

This is a 68-year-old man who was diagnosed on July 2 and admitted a day later to intensive care at the San Juan de Dios Hospital.

The deceased, a resident of the province of Alajuela, suffered from high blood pressure and obesity, both risk factors associated with COVID-19.

The death was recorded six hours after Health reported two other fatalities from the new coronavirus; three deaths for the day.

The first of them was a 90-year-old Costa Rican who lived in San José. The woman had been hospitalized in Hospital México in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since July 12, the same day that she was diagnosed with covid-19.

The deceased suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and ischemic heart disease, according to the Ministry.

The other victim was a 94-year-old foreigner, also from the province of San José. She had been in the Calderón Guardia Hospital since July 11, the day she was diagnosed with the disease.

She suffered from breast cancer and high blood pressure, risk factors related to the coronavirus.

The country has recorded 10 deaths from COVID-19 in just four days.

By gender, 15 women and 22 men have died with an age range of 26 to 94 years.