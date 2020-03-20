The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday night the second death by covid-19 in the country: an 87-year-old man, who had been interned at the San Rafael de Alajuela hospital.

The patient, in addition to his age, had a history of vascular origin (sic), had been diagnosed with the covid-19 on March 13.

This is the second death in the country, two men of the same age.

On Wednesday the first death by covid-19 was an 87-year-old pediatrician from Alajuela. He also died in the San Rafael de Alajuela hospital.

On Thursday, the number of infected reached 89, that is, 20 more than on Wednesday.

Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, said 81 Costa Ricans and 8 foreigners. Of these patients, there are five hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health has identified at least six clusters or sources of contagion, however, the epidemiological link of six cases remains to be determined.

951 people with respiratory disease have been ruled out. So far, no community transmission has been detected, that is, sustained and frequent transmission in the same community