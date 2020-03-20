The representative of the United Nations (UN) in Costa Rica recognized the “exceptional and innovative” way in which the country has responded to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Under the leadership of the President (Carlos Alvarado), the Minister of Health (Daniel Salas), the Emergency Operation Center (COE) and all related institutions are truly developing an inter-institutional response and an exemplary articulated response,” said Alice Shackelford, UN coordinator in the country.

Shackelford highlighted, for example, the fact that the National Liquor Factory (Fanal) is producing alcohol in gel, instead of Guaro Cacique, to supply demand and that Correos de Costa Rica is giving facilities to distribute this product to the population, La Nacion reported.