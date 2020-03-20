The Hyatt Andaz Costa Rica Resort hotel, located in the Gulf of Papagayo, Guanacaste, will temporarily close its facilities from Friday, March 26 and will resume operations on June 30.

The Marketing and Communication management of the company confirmed the news, saying the decision involves the dismissal of nine employees with full benefits and the termination of contracts with 100 high season workers. This hotel employs between 200 and 350 people depending on the season of the year.

Hyatt also owns in Costa Rica the Hyatt Place hotel, located in Pinares, Curridabat, which will remain open for now.

“During this time, Andaz Costa Rica Resort will not accept new reservations and will temporarily suspend services, including spa, gym, and food and beverage operations,” the firm said in a statement. He added that his plan is to rehire the 100 laid off when they restart operations.

They also reported that people with pending reservations for the next few weeks can contact gscenter.papagayo@andaz.com.

At 11:59 pm Wednesday, March 18 and until April 12, Costa Rica will not allow the entry of foreigners, only Costa Rican nationals and legal residents can enter with the objective to protect the population from contagion and spread of the covid-19.

According to the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels, until this Wednesday some 70,000 room nights had been canceled.