Costa Rica registers a total of fourteen cases of monkeypox

The Ministry of Health reported six new cases on Friday.

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported on Friday that the country has recorded a total of 14 cases of monkeypox since July when the first contagion was announced.

Precisely this Friday, Health authorities announced six new cases, which were diagnosed in the last three days.

These are six men between the ages of 30 and 48, who are not hospitalized. They were issued the respective health order for their due isolation.

Symptoms include headache, arthralgia, fever, chills, fatigue, skin rash on the face, cough and nasal congestion.

Regarding these cases, Health indicated that it maintains the follow-up of the corresponding clinical evolution, direct contacts, traceability and isolation.

They also noted that between April 20 and November 4, health authorities ruled out 50 cases by performing laboratory tests.

The cases reported this Friday are added to those of eight more men between 28 and 51 years of age.

The monkeypox virus is spread primarily through close and intimate contact with someone who has the disease. Its symptoms include fever, intense headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, lack of energy, and skin rashes, among others.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

