Costa Rica reiterates its solidarity with Ukraine for the Russian invasion

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica, Arnoldo André, reiterated this Wednesday in a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, his solidarity with the people and the Government of that country for the Russian invasion of its territory.

The bilateral meeting, held within the framework of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WFE) in Davos, Switzerland, the Costa Rican foreign minister said in a press release that “he shares the pain of the Ukrainians for the aggression that affected a country that is a friend of Costa Rica”.

“For Costa Rica, a country that abolished the army more than 70 years ago, it is vital that international law prevails,” said André.

“Costa Rica, as a country of peace, which promotes democracy and respect for human rights, will continue adding its voice to denounce the human rights violations that are taking place in the context of this conflict,” the press release cites.

The foreign minister mentioned that, from the beginning, Costa Rica had a position to condemn the invasion, and that he would have expected other Central American and Latin American countries to join that position, but he is concerned about “the tenuous reaction” of some Latin American countries to condemn what is happening in Ukraine.

For his part, Minister Kuleba referred to the serious impacts of the war on Ukraine and thanked Costa Rica for its solidarity, a country that he considers an “important partner” in Latin America.

Both leaders reaffirmed the ties of friendship and cooperation between Costa Rica and Ukraine and expressed that they will continue to deepen exchanges between both nations.

