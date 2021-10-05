Tuesday 5 October 2021
Costa Rica stands out among the most innovative countries in Latin America

Institutions, human capital and research, infrastructure, business and market development and creative production, knowledge and technology were factors used to evaluate more than 100 countries

BusinessRedaqted
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) recently published the latest edition of the ranking of the economies that are best positioned in terms of innovation worldwide in 2021.

Costa Rica is tied with Mexico for second place in Latin America

This year, Switzerland tops the list with a score of 65.5 out of 100, marking the 11th time it has been named a world leader in this field.

Sweden ranks second with 63.1, followed by the United States with 61.3. Spain appears in position 30 with a note of 45.4, while it is necessary to descend to position 53 to find the first economy of Latin America and the Caribbean on the list.

They are Chile with 35.1, followed closely by Mexico and Costa Rica tied with 34.5, and Brazil with 34.2.

To develop this classification that evaluates 132 countries, WIPO, which is part of the United Nations, takes into account the following factors: institutions, human capital and research, infrastructure, business and market development and creative production, knowledge and technology.

More statistics at Statistica

