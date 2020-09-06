“Costa Rica violated the human rights of residents who wanted to enter the country”: BLP firm lawyer

(QCOSTARICA) Denying the entry of people with valid legal residence, even if they are foreigners, is a violation of Article 22 of the American Convention on Human Rights, says David Gutiérrez, a law specialist at BLP.

The specialist was referring to the rejection of the foreign residents to Costa Rica on the first commercial flight from the United States for being delinquent for more than three months with the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

In an interview with La Republica, Gutiérrez considers that the measure is drastic and detrimental to the economic reactivation of the country.

LR: Did the country commit a human rights violation with this case?

DG: Definitely. There is an international treaty, the American Convention on Human Rights, which is ironically called the “Pact of San José” that establishes the right of movement and residence in its article 22 (see below).

International treaties are above the law and in terms of human rights they are at the level of the Constitution, so, in this case, no one can be deprived of entering a country where they have a legal residence.

The exercise of these rights of movement and residence cannot be restricted if it is not by virtue of a law. From a legal point of view, we did a shocking outrage.

LP: Is it excessive to restrict the entry of people because they are delinquent with the Caja?

DG: Whoever is delinquent with social security to pay it, I am not against that. However, ideally, a collection process is notified for this person in arrears. Not letting him or her in just for this is outrageous.

I understand that legal residents who were not allowed in due to delinquency were allowed to catch up on debts; However, if the debt was more than three months old, their personal presence was required at the Caja’s offices.

LP: What consequences can such a measure have for the country?

DG: The first is business, for GOD, we are trying to reactivate the economy and we give us the luxury of closing the doors to someone who has investments in the country.

And secondly, those affected can request compensation for the cost of the trip and any other damages that the situation described has caused them.

Article 22. Freedom of Movement and Residence of the AMERICAN CONVENTION ON HUMAN RIGHTS “PACT OF SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA“, adopted at San Jose, Costa Rica on November 22, 1969, and entered into force on July 18, 1978.