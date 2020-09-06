Immigration rejection of defaulting residents with CCSS is “arbitrary”, criticizes Canatur

(QCOSTARICA) The Cámara Nacional de Turismo (Canatur) – National Chamber of Tourism – described as “arbitrary and inconvenient” the rejection of resident foreigners who appeared delinquent before the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – or Caja – when they tried to enter the country on September 3.

These were the passengers on the first commercial flight from the United States since March 18.

The business organization asked of the government to make the requirement more flexible so that foreigners with that migratory category pay up the Caja once they arrive in the country.

“The first option should not be to reject them (residents) but to offer them resources so that they can update their status immediately, or else, that a payment commitment is assumed with a short period.

“Preventing the entry of travelers to reduce the risk of contagion must be based on virus detection tests, not on a requirement of this type that is not related and also seems arbitrary,” explained the president of Canatur, Rubén Acón.

“In this opening process our image is also at stake,” added the businessman.

Acón indicated that the community of foreigners residing in the country “is invaluable,” since they maintain investments in the country and create jobs, while boosting the economy through consumption.

The requirements for the entry (by air or sea) of foreigners with residency were established by an executive decree published on August 14, 2020, in La Gaceta, requiring, in addition to established immigration protocols, they complete the Health Pass, their immigration document (DIMEX) be current, and provide proof payment to the Caja is current.

The same decree eliminated the restrictions that they had left the country prior to March 25, 2020. That is, prior to the decree, foreign residents who left the country after that date were prohibited to enter the country. That provision continues (until September 30, 2020) to land borders.

Emails to the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service – on the subject have gone unanswered.