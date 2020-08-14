Costa Rica will admit tourists from 6 more countries: US remains off the list

(QCOSTARICA) In addition to tourists from Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union (Schengen countries), this Thursday the Ministry of Health, together with the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT), gave the green light for commercial flights from Japan, Thailand, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Uruguay.

For the moment, the United States remains out of the list.

“In addition to the countries of the Schengen area, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada that could arrive from August 1, now Asian nations such as Japan, Thailand and China are included in the list; from Oceania – Australia and New Zealand -, while from Latin America the arrival of travelers from Uruguay will be allowed,” said the statement released this Thursday by the ICT.

Tourists must have remained in one of these authorized countries for at least 14 days before a flight — commercial or charter — to Costa Rica.

The requirements for all tourist arrivals continue to be:

Fill out the digital epidemiological form called the Health Pass.

A negative COVID-19 test. The test sample must be taken within no more than 48 hours of when the passenger is to fly to Costa Rica.

Effectiveness of the policy during the visit to Costa Rica with guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with the COVID-19 virus while in Costa Rica. The policy can be purchased abroad (international) or from the State insurer, INS.

Strictly comply with all sanitary protocols stipulated in international airports.

Costa Rican citizens, residents, pilots, and flight crew only need to fill out the Health Pass.

Costa Rica opened the borders to the entry of foreign tourists since last August 1, after maintaining the closure since the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Costa Rica’s land and sea borders remain restricted to entry of only Costa Ricans and residents who have not left the country after March 24, 2020.