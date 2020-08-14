Friday, 14 August 2020
DONATE
NewsTravel

Costa Rica will admit tourists from 6 more countries: US remains off the list

Commercial flights from Japan, Thailand, China, Australia, New Zealand and Uruguay are now authorized for Costa Rica. For the moment, the United States remains out of the list.

by Rico
147
Travel Costa Rica will admit tourists from 6 more countries: US remains off...

Commercial flights from Japan, Thailand, China, Australia, New Zealand and Uruguay are now authorized for Costa Rica. For the moment, the United States remains out of the list.

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) In addition to tourists from Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union (Schengen countries), this Thursday the Ministry of Health, together with the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT), gave the green light for commercial flights from Japan, Thailand, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Uruguay.

For the moment, the United States remains out of the list.

- payin the bills -

“In addition to the countries of the Schengen area, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada that could arrive from August 1, now Asian nations such as Japan, Thailand and China are included in the list; from Oceania – Australia and New Zealand -, while from Latin America the arrival of travelers from Uruguay will be allowed,” said the statement released this Thursday by the ICT.

Tourists must have remained in one of these authorized countries for at least 14 days before a flight — commercial or charter — to Costa Rica.

The requirements for all tourist arrivals continue to be:

  • Fill out the digital epidemiological form called the Health Pass.
  • A negative COVID-19 test. The test sample must be taken within no more than 48 hours of when the passenger is to fly to Costa Rica.
  • Effectiveness of the policy during the visit to Costa Rica with guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with the COVID-19 virus while in Costa Rica. The policy can be purchased abroad (international) or from the State insurer, INS.
  • Strictly comply with all sanitary protocols stipulated in international airports.
  • Costa Rican citizens, residents, pilots, and flight crew only need to fill out the Health Pass.

Costa Rica opened the borders to the entry of foreign tourists since last August 1, after maintaining the closure since the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- paying the bills -

Costa Rica’s land and sea borders remain restricted to entry of only Costa Ricans and residents who have not left the country after March 24, 2020.

Previous articleCOVID-19 Vaccine would soon arrive in Latin America and would cost $4 dollars
Next articleLegislator Ivonne Acuña in isolation for being a close contact of a COVID-19 case
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 Vaccine would soon arrive in Latin America and would cost $4 dollars

Health Rico -
(AFP) Assuming it passes successfully through the Phase 3 trials it...
Read more

COVID-19 contagion rate slows its decline in Costa Rica

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) After showing “an encouraging downward trend”, the contagion rate of...
Read more

MOST READ

HQ

Legislator Ivonne Acuña in isolation for being a close contact of a COVID-19 case

Q Costa Rica -
Independent legislators Ivonne Acuña Cabrera is the first member of the Legislative Assembly to be considered a suspected case of COVID-19. To date,...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 484 new cases, 7 deaths reported for August 9

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported this Sunday, August 9, 484 new cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, bringing the total number of cases...
Trends

Seven Fun Facts About Online Dating

Carter Maddox -
There are more and more fans of dating apps. Researchers are investigating this phenomenon more and more often. Below are presented 7 interesting (and...
Health

CCSS expects to begin human testing of equine serum in two weeks

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) expects in two weeks to start human testing of the equine serum developed as a possible...
Travel

Copa Airlines plan to restart some flights in mid August include Costa Rica

Rico -
(Q TRAVEL) Copa Airlines, the flag carrier of Panama, said on Thursday it has received government approval to restart flights in mid-August to about...
Health

Bus operatos must maintain operation of at least 40% during the most restricted phase

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The Public Transport Council warned bus route concessionaires that due to the intensification of vehicle restriction measures and the opening of more businesses...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.