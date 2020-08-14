Legislator Ivonne Acuña in isolation for being a close contact of a COVID-19 case

[HQ] Independent legislators Ivonne Acuña Cabrera is the first member of the Legislative Assembly to be considered a suspected case of COVID-19. To date, Congress has registered three positive cases among officials of the institution: an usher, a security officer and a secretary.
The legislator was sent home for self- isolation, after being identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.
According to her press spokesperson, the legislator is in good health and is waiting for test results.
According to the press release, the legislator was made aware “earlier this week” that she was a close contact of a confirmed case. For days she has missed sessions.
Days ago the Castillo Azul (Blue Castle), the building which houses the legislators offices, was closed for a deep disinfection.