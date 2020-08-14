Friday, 14 August 2020
Legislator Ivonne Acuña in isolation for being a close contact of a COVID-19 case

The independent legislator is the first member of Congress to be considered a suspected case of COVID-19;

[HQ] Independent legislators Ivonne Acuña Cabrera is the first member of the Legislative Assembly to be considered a suspected case of COVID-19. To date, Congress has registered three positive cases among officials of the institution: an usher, a security officer and a secretary.

Legislator Ivonne Acuña getting her temperature tested

The legislator was sent home for self- isolation, after being identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

According to her press spokesperson, the legislator is in good health and is waiting for test results.

According to the press release, the legislator was made aware “earlier this week” that she was a close contact of a confirmed case. For days she has missed sessions.

Days ago the Castillo Azul (Blue Castle), the building which houses the legislators offices, was closed for a deep disinfection.

