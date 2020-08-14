Legislator Ivonne Acuña in isolation for being a close contact of a COVID-19 case

[HQ] Independent legislators Ivonne Acuña Cabrera is the first member of the Legislative Assembly to be considered a suspected case of COVID-19. To date, Congress has registered three positive cases among officials of the institution: an usher, a security officer and a secretary.

The legislator was sent home for self- isolation, after being identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

According to her press spokesperson, the legislator is in good health and is waiting for test results.

- paying the bills -

According to the press release, the legislator was made aware “earlier this week” that she was a close contact of a confirmed case. For days she has missed sessions.

Days ago the Castillo Azul (Blue Castle), the building which houses the legislators offices, was closed for a deep disinfection.

- paying the bills -