Thursday, 25 June 2020
HealthNews

Costa Rica will announce this week date for return of tourists

President Alvarado assured a specific date for the reopening of the arrrival of tourists will be made known this week

(QCOSTARICA) President Carolos Alvarado said on Wednesday that this week a firm date will be announced for the return of international tourism to Costa Rica.

The President assured that in the face of the “worrying” record number of cases, a balance is sought between the protection of health and the economy.

 

“While we are going to continue protecting the health of Costa Ricans, we will continue to advance in a studied, calculated and calibrated way, with the openings of our economic part,” he said.

Under the concept of “martillo y baile” (hammer and dance), President Alvarado said the country will continue its economic reopening in the areas where it is appropriate. “We will continue to advance in a studied and calibrated economic reopening,”  he said.

That opening includes the reopening of airports to international tourists.

Though he did not give a date, and perhaps taking cue from the various business sectors and calls for a plan, he assured that a specific date will be announced this week.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Daniel Salas hinted at was is to come, but with a caveat. “It’s not that we’re going to open borders and welcome the number of flights that we had before the pandemic. We will open borders allowing for people to come from countries where there isn’t a magnified transmission.”

Tourism accounts for 8% of Costa Rica’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: A record 174 days in 24 hrs, President assures economic reopening
