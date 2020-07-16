Costa Rica will resume phase 2 of reopening at GAM on Monday; resumption of flights on deck for August 1

(QCOSTARICA) The Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) will return, next Monday, July 20, to phase 2 of the reopening process that allows the operation of commercial premises during the week and vehicle restrictions more flexible.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced during the press conference on Wednesday the measure while confirming that the date for the reopening of Costa Rica’s airports, the Juan Santamaría (SJO) in San Jose and Daniel Oduber (LIR) in Liberia to international tourists is maintained for August 1.

“Starting on Monday, we will be in the dynamic we had before what we started on July 11. We hope that we do not have to apply subsequent measures,” said the minister.

Although the GAM remains on orange alert due to community transmission of the new coronavirus. However, the 24-hour vehicle restriction that was established to apply between Monday and Friday this week will be removed.

These are the conditions to which you will return on Monday, June 20 depending on the alert in each sector.

Throughout the country (both in yellow and orange alert cantons) there will be a night vehicle restriction from Monday to Sunday from 7 pm to 5 am, except the cantons in the border area, which will remain 5 pm to 5 am.

Monday to Friday from 5 am to 7 pm, except for the list of exceptions, the following vehicles cannot circulate:

Mondays, plates ending in 1 & 2

Tuesdays, plates ending in3 & 4

Wednesdays, plates ending in 5 & 6

Thursdays, plates ending in 7 & 8

Fridays, plates ending in 9 & 0

On Saturdays and Sundays, the vehicle restriction is maintained from 5 am to 7 pm for transfer to establishments authorized by the Ministry of Health. Except for the list of exceptions, the following cannot circulate:

Saturdays, plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8

Sundays, plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9

Regulations in commercial establishments in orange alert communities

Weekdays: It will be open from 5 am to 7 pm commercial activity, except those not enabled as places of worship, public parks, bars, and events of mass concentration.

Weekends: from 5 am to 7 pm, only may operate: supermarkets, pharmacies, medical centers, grocery stores, suppliers, bakeries, butchers, greengrocers, home service, agricultural supplies, veterinary and hygiene, banks, funeral homes, hardware stores, locksmiths, repair shops vehicles, motorcycles, tires and machinery, and lubrication centers.

In the case of supermarkets, suppliers, grocery stores and mini-supermarkets, on weekends, only the items corresponding to the sale of food, beverages, groceries, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and basic needs are enabled.

Hotels can operate from Monday to Sunday with a capacity of 50%.

can operate from Monday to Sunday with a capacity of 50%. Not authorized on weekends are restaurants, beauty salons, shops, cinemas, theaters and museums, places of worship, public parks, bars, events of mass concentration.

are restaurants, beauty salons, shops, cinemas, theaters and museums, places of worship, public parks, bars, events of mass concentration. Farmer’s fairs will be able to operate with strict protocols and differentiated hours for seniors from 5 am to 8:30 am.

Regulation in establishments with a yellow alert communities

• From Monday to Sunday can continue in phase 3 of reopening at 5 am to 7 pm, with authorization for the operation of places of worship of maximum 75 people, beaches from 5 am to 9:30 am, hotels at 50% capacity and restaurants, shops, museums, cinemas and theaters on weekends.

• Parks are not enabled

• The restriction of access to navigation of the following rivers is maintained: Monday to Sunday from 5 pm to 5 am : Medio Queso, Frío, Sistema de Canalización del Caribe Norte (Canales de Tortuguero), Colorado, Sarapiquí y San Carlos.

• The mandatory use of masks is continued.

Cantons and districts in orange alert currently in force

In the GAM: (Note changes could be made for Monday, July 20)

San José province: San José, Escazú, Desamparados, Aserrí, Mora, Goicoechea, Santa Ana, Alajuelita, Vázquez de Coronado, Tibás, Moravia, Montes de Oca and Curridabat.

Alajuela province: Alajuela, Poás, Atenas, Grecia, Sarchí, Palmares, Naranjo, San Ramón and Zarcero.

Cartago province: Cartago, Paraíso, La Unión, Alvarado, Oreamuno and El Guarco.

Heredia province: Heredia, Barva, Santo Domingo, Santa Bárbara, San Rafael, San Isidro, Belén, Flores and San Pablo.

Outside of GAM:

Alajuela Province: Upala, Guatuso, Los Chiles, Southeast Sector of the Fortuna district of San Carlos (Tres Esquinas, Los Ángeles, Sonafluca, La Perla, San Isidro, El Tanque, San Jorge, Santa Cecilia); and La Vega and Bonanza in the Florence district of the San Carlos Canton.

Guanacaste province: Bagaces, Liberia, Carrillo and Cañas.

Limón province: Pococí, Talamanca and Guácimo.

Puntarenas Province: Golfito, Garabito, Puntarenas (except the districts of Cóbano, Lepanto, Monteverde, Isla Chira, Isla Caballo, Isla San Lucas, Isla del Coco and Isla Venado) and Corredores.