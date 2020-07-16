Thursday, 16 July 2020
These are the holidays that will move to Monday this year

The first is that of the annexation of the Nicoya Party or Guanacaste day on July 25

(QCOSTARICA) The law to move holidays to Mondays, in order to promote tourism by creating long weekends, would begin to apply in a few days, the fist is the Annexation of the Nicoya Party or Guanacaste day.

The holiday that falls on Saturday, July 25 will move to Monday, July 27.

The other holidays this year are:

  • The mother of all holidays in Costa Rica, Mother’s Day (Dia de la Madre). It will move from Saturday, August 15 to Monday, August 17. In the past efforts to move this holiday to the following Monday failed, people celebrated Mother’s Day on its sacred day and enjoyed the Monday off work.
  • Independence day. It will be moved forward to Monday, September 14, instead of day 15.
  • Abolition of the Army. It will take place on Monday, November 30, instead of Tuesday, December 1.
The date that will not move is August 2, the day of the Virgin of the Angels, which will be observed on the day it falls, a Sunday. However, this year the traditional pilgrimage – is ruled out due to the pandemic.

These changes also came after warnings from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) and the Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of the Private Business Sector (Uccaep) about the high cost that it represents for the finances of the employers.

These are paid holidays, in that employees who work on the holiday will be paid double pay; refusing to work on the holiday cannot be sanctioned by the employer.

Previous articleCosta Rica will resume phase 2 of reopening at GAM on Monday; resumption of flights on deck for August 1
