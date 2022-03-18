Friday 18 March 2022
type here...
Search

Costa Rica would be without vehicular inspection, warns Comptroller

Opening the Riteve monopoly would benefit users

NationalNews
By Rico
Contract with RTV will end in the middle of next year. However, Cosevi requested an extension of another six months in the concession.
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica would be without vehicular inspection, warns Comptroller

QCOSTARICA - In four months, on July 15, will...
Read more

Narco plane crashed in Palmar Sur de Osa leaving two dead

QCOSTARICA - A small plane crashed in the early...
Read more

Lover of comics? Tickets for the Comic Con Costa Rica in May are now on sale

QCOSTARICA - If you are a lover of comics,...
Read more

Energy decarbonization route can bring great benefits in Central America

Q REPORTS - A decarbonization strategy can bring benefits...
Read more

Panama says three ships hitPanama says three ships hit by Russian missiles in Black Sea, one of them sank by Russian missiles in Black...

Q24N - Three Panamanian-flagged ships have been hit by...
Read more

“Paradise” on the rise due to great interest from foreigners to live in Costa Rica after Covid -19

QCOSTARICA - Living without major complications in a tropical...
Read more

Costa Rica is one step away from having a “Thanksgiving” holiday

QCOSTARICA - Legislators of the comisión plena segunda (second...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – In four months, on July 15, will be the end of the 20 year contract with the Riteve, the Contraloría (Comptroller’s Office) warned that the country runs the risk of being left without the technical review service.

The contract with Riteve will end on July 15

For this reason, the supervisory body warned that it would transfer the matter to the legal department of the institution, by considering the follow-up process closed.

Since October of last year, the Comptroller’s Office informed Edwin Herrera, director of the Consejo de Seguridad Vial (Cosevi) Road Safety Council, a division of the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) –  the Ministry of Transport, about the shortcomings in the transition process and closing of the current contract.

- Advertisement -

For the Comptroller there is no request for an extension before the contracting division to give continuity to the contract with Riteve.

Read more: Riteve monopoly could soon come to an end

“The Comptroller’s Office determined that the aforementioned provision has been breached, so the legal assessment of said breach will be carried out and it reiterated Cosevi’s responsibility to carry out the necessary actions to ensure the continuity of the Technical Inspection service in strict compliance. to the legal system. Henceforth, it is the responsibility of the Administration to make the corresponding decisions and the application of the solutions in accordance with the legal system,” indicated the Comptroller.

The manager of the Audit area for the Development of Cities of the Comptroller’s Office, Marcela Aragón, said that the Administration, that is, those in charge of the process (MOPT-Cosevi), have presented various scenarios but none is concrete and they lack clear actions on the way to follow to guarantee the continuity of this public service.

The responsibility for this situation lies totally on the negligence of the MOPT-Cosevi.

The Administration defends its inaction by indicating that no decisions can be made because of a pending resolution of an appeal filed (in October 2021) by an environmental group that asks that only one company be in charge of providing the vehicle technical review service to maintain the same quality of service.

- Advertisement -

In early 2021, up to four different groups had expressed interest in taking charge of the vehicle technical review. The idea was to start the bidding process in the second half of this year and thus guarantee that by mid-2022, there would be several companies ready to provide the service.

In effect, the government’s plan was, or still is, to break the monopoly held by Riteve, a plan supported in parallel by the legislative branch.

The breaking of the monopoly also has the support of the Comisión para Promover la Competencia (Coprocom)  – Commission to Promote Competition, ensures that if the public vehicle technical inspection service goes from having a single provider, as it currently is, to a system that promotes competition and free competition, all users would have direct benefits with the change.

“This opening (breaking the monopoly) has shown in other countries benefits for the consumer derived from the increase in competition, such as: an increase in the number of stations that broadens the possibility of choice, a wider range of hours for the public, reduction of waiting times, offer of complementary services, introduction of discounts when there is no fixed rate”, explained in December, Rojas Guzmán, president of Coprocom.

- Advertisement -

At stake is not only users of the Riteve (owners of vehicles and drivers), but also the some 500 direct employees who are waiting to see what happens in July.

But not to worry, President Carlos Alvarado assures us that his government will have a solution in place before the end of its term on May 8.

Read more: Uncertainty for Riteve employees and the country

Riteve’s contract was originally signed for ten years and gave the right to a single extension, which is the one that expires on July 15, 2022.

The vehicular inspection is a requirement to be able to pay the annual Marchamo (circulation permit).

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleNarco plane crashed in Palmar Sur de Osa leaving two dead
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Uncertainty for Riteve employees and the country

QCOSTARICA - In less than two months Carlos Alvarado leaves office...
Read more

Riteve in uncertainty about the future of service and 500 employees

QCOSTARICA  - The future of Riteve, in charge of offering the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Continuity of the bus service is at risk due to the rise in fuel prices, carriers warn

QCOSTARICA - The latest request for an increase in...
Judicial

Luis Milanés dies in ‘poverty’ in Mexico, leaving a fortune in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The name of Luis Ángel Milanés Tamayo-Coto...
Paying the bills