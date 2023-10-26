Friday 27 October 2023
type here...
Search

Costa Rican social groups in peaceful protest against government policies

The Mesa Nacional also called on all political sectors and, especially the Government, to recognize the importance of effective social dialogue in solving the various problems that afflict the country

NationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Attorney General assures Aldesa will go to court

QCOSTARICA -- The investigation into the so-called “caso Aldesa”...
Read more

Southwest announces daily flight from Orlando to Costa Rica for next year

QCOSTARICA -- A new daily flight from Orlando, Florida,...
Read more

Immigrants “are not going to stop sending money” despite changes in the US economy

Q24N (VOA) Voz de America (VOA) took to the...
Read more

Mexico: At Least 27 Killed by ‘Disastrous’ Hurricane Otis

Q24N (VOA) MEXICO CITY — At least 27 people...
Read more

Bukele running for re-election in El Salvador despite constitutional restrictions

Q24N -- The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele,...
Read more

The Future of Education in Logistics, Manufacturing, and Procurement

Supply chain education is important and will likely be...
Read more

Costa Rican social groups in peaceful protest against government policies

QCOSTARICA -- Social groups demonstrated on Wednesday in Costa...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢530.70 BUY

¢536.40 SELL

27 October 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — Social groups demonstrated on Wednesday in Costa Rica against the policies of the Government of President Rodrigo Chaves, in various areas such as social investment, education, economy, and employment.

With banners and festive music, thousands of people marched from various points in the capital San José to Casa Presidencial (Government House) in Zapote, where they gathered and shouted slogans against the Chaves Government and its policies.

- Advertisement -

The Mesa Nacional de Diálogo Social y Productivo (National Roundtable for Social and Productive Dialogue), which brings together various social and productive organizations, public and private sector unions, students, public universities, teachers and other civil society groups, organized the demonstration to demand respect for the social rule of law.

Among the protesters’ demands is to guarantee the investment of 8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the education sector, including the budget of public universities.

The Mesa Nacional also called on all political sectors and, especially the Government, to recognize the importance of effective social dialogue in solving the various problems that afflict the country and particularly affect the social and productive sectors.

The general secretary of the Asociación Nacional de Empleados Públicos (ANEP) – National Association of Public Employees, Albino Vargas, who has been in the front of major manifestations, called the march a success and that it had a participation not seen since the 2018 protests against an unpopular tax reform of the Carlos Alvarado (2018-2022) government.

- Advertisement -

“There is a growing polarization in Costa Rica from the point of view of income distribution, there is more economic exclusion, more social exclusion, job insecurity, unemployment and wage freezes,” said Vargas.

The union leader said that there is an interest on the part of politicians to “ruin and bankrupt” emblematic institutions of the country such as the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – Costa Rican Social Security Fund, since social investment is becoming less and less.

“Costa Rica regresses with a public debt that we believe cannot be paid and that forces this country to disburse US$900 million dollars per month next year, almost all in interest. It is an obscene debt that takes away resources from social investment,” Vargas said.

- Advertisement -

The Consejo Nacional de Rectores de las universidades públicas (Conare) – National Council of Rectors of public universities –  highlighted that thousands of people participated in the peaceful march in support of agri-food sovereignty and security, universal and quality public health and education, environmental protection, energy security, respect for democracy and the autonomy of institutions, the promotion of culture, the fight against insecurity, among others.

“We reiterate an urgent call to strengthen public education, which must go beyond ideological positions,” said Conare.

For his part, the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, said in his weekly press conference on Wednesday that people have the right to demonstrate, but ironically said that the protest aimed to defend the social rule of law when the country is one of the best in the field in international rankings.

The president did not come out to receive the protesters, who were left waiting for hours to be attended to.

“Chaves is afraid”, “we will not leave until we are attended to”, and “We want a dialogue table”, were part of the chants, screams, and shouts heard in front of Casa Presidencial, of people who marched to assert their rights.

All they got was presidential advisor Sharlin Sánchez, who came out to tell the protesters that the president could not attend to them due to his busy schedule.

While the protest was the greatest in San Jose, various parts of the country, was also the scene of protests, such as:

  • Upala
  • Northern Caribbean
  • Limón Center
  • South Caribbean (Puerto Viejo)
  • Southern Zone (Osa)
  • Northern Zone (San Carlos)
  • Guanacaste (Nicoya and Liberia)
  • Perez Zeledon

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article“A strong hand” against drug trafficking and homicides is impossible to apply in Costa Rica
Next articleThe Future of Education in Logistics, Manufacturing, and Procurement
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Southwest announces daily flight from Orlando to Costa Rica for next year

QCOSTARICA -- A new daily flight from Orlando, Florida, to San...
Read more

“A strong hand” against drug trafficking and homicides is impossible to apply in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- Applying a heavy-handed security policy against drug trafficking, organized...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

“A strong hand” against drug trafficking and homicides is impossible to apply in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- Applying a heavy-handed security policy against drug...
Trends

Choosing the Best Men Hair Units: A Complete Buying Guide

If you're looking to enhance your appearance and regain...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: