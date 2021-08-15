Costa Ricans spend 11% more in the week of the celebration to mothers

QCOSTARICA – There is evidence that shows that, in the week of August 15, Mother’s Day, Costa Ricans spend 11% more on each purchase.

In 2020, for example, the population spent an average of ¢8,485 on each purchase on products from the mass consumption basket, which showed an increase of ¢868 compared to 2019, showing that in a pandemic the celebration of mother moved home.

Usually, household spending in that week of celebration leans more into indulgence categories, where baking or preparing a special dish for mom becomes one of the main activities at home.

“For this year we will continue to see an increase in the purchase of massive products within the home for the celebration,” said Vivian Gálvez, General Manager of Kantar CAM’s Worldpanel Division.

Among the fastest growing categories are hair treatments and styling creams.

Also, many preparations based on wheat flour or pre-mixes are bought to celebrate at home.

August 15 is Mother’s Day in Costa Rica. The day is a national holiday.