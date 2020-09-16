Wednesday, 16 September 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19: 777 new cases for Tuesday; Hospital services near collapse

(QCOSTARICA) Daily the number of new cases is rising, a few days of lower numbers than the trend last week, the Ministry of Health reporting 777 new cases for Tuesday, September 15.

The total number of confirmed cases from the first last March is now 58,138.

However, the number of patients in hospitals and requiring ICU each day reaches new highs, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) warning that hospital services are near collapse.

On Tuesday, reported were 631 people, of which 249 are in intensive care.

A month ago, on August 15, there were 369 hospitalized, of which 104 required intensive care.

 

In the 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, 12 deaths were reported, of which were 5 men and 7 women, for a total 633.

 

 

