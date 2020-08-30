Sunday, 30 August 2020
DONATE
NewsTravel

Enraged not let in, tourist throws tantrum…He had the wrong test

The Spanish tourist had brought the results of a serological test, which is not the one requested by Costa Rica, claims PCR is useless

Rico
By Rico
257
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) A Spanish tourist, claiming to be a journalist, enranged at not being allowed to enter Costa Rica when he arrived on an Iberia flight, in the company of his 80-year-old mother, took the social networks posting a series of videos of the “bronca” (tantrum) with immigration officials.

Photo from Twitter

On Twitter as @endeavourdeck, the man says “we have been rejected by the Costa Rican authorities … we have traveled 10,000 kilometers … we bring serological tests that have been negative in Spain,” who also threatens to send those videos to Fox News and other television networks. news. “You will see, Mr. President. You will see the president and the minister of health (…) Because the PCR is useless, even if the decree says so, the PCR is useless”.

Photo from Twitter

- paying the bills -

Tourists are required to have a negative PCR test with 48 hours (at the time,  now changed to 72 hours) to enter Costa Rica.

Apparently, the man had brought the results of a serological test, which is not the one requested by Costa Rica to allow entry. The man was clear he understood that the decree published by the Costa Rican authorities asks for the PCR test and not the one he brought, even so, he throws a tantrum.

At the end of a long night and early morning, the man and his mother had to travel back to Spain on the return flight.

We do not know if the error was of the man or the airline that allowed him to board with the wrong test.

- paying the bills -

What do you think? Should he have been let in, despite having the wrong test or where immigration official correct in their decision? Post your comments to Facebook, Twitter or send me an email.

Requirements for tourists to enter Costa Rica

  • Valid passport
  • Fill out the electronic epidemiological HEALTH PASS form, available at https://salud.go.cr.
  • RT-PCR diagnostic test with a negative result; the sample must have been taken within 72 hours of travel to Costa Rica.
  • Passengers coming from the U.S. must show through their driver’s license or state identification (State ID) that they live in one of the 12 authorized states*.  This requirement excludes children traveling with their families.
  • Traveler’s Medical Insurance – international or purchased in Costa Rica through the National Insurance Institute (INS – Instituto Nacional de Seguros) www.grupoins.com/seguroparaviajeros, or Sagicor www.sagicor.cr/seguro_para_turistas/­.

For international insurance policies, tourists must request a certification from their insurance company, issued in English or Spanish, verifying at least the following three conditions:

  • Effectiveness of the policy during the visit to Costa Rica.
  • Guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with the pandemic COVID-19 virus while in Costa Rica, for at least US$50,000 dollars.
  • Includes minimum coverage of US$2,000 dollars for lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic.

Passengers who fail to comply with these requirements may not enter the country.

Upon landing in Costa Rican territory, travelers must wear face protection and comply with the strict protocols of the air terminal with regard to physical distancing, disinfection of carpets, and taking temperature readings, and must follow any other sanitary instructions.

* U.S. citizen tourists who are residents of New York, New Jersey, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia may enter Costa Rica on limited flights departing from the United States. As of September 15, residents of Colorado, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania can also enter Costa Rica.

Tourists from authorized states may enter the country even if their route includes a stop at a destination that is not authorized, as long as they do not leave the transit airport.

Links to updated OFFICIAL information on the situation of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

- paying the bills --

You can stay informed at the following links:

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,214 new cases for Aug 29, the greatest number of infections in 24 hours
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,214 new cases for Aug 29, the greatest number of infections in 24 hours

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health this Saturday, August 29, reported the...
Read more

Health authorizes in country tests to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica already has guidelines for the application of tests...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,193 new cases this Friday, the highest daily figure

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Friday, August 29, Costa Rica registered the highest number of new cases in 24 hours: 1,193, of which 216 are due to...
Read more
Health

If masks prevent the COVID-19 spread, then why do doctors and nurses get infected?

Rico -
(RICO'S COVID-19) If masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus, why do doctors and nurses often get infected while wearing all the PPE, including...
HQ

97 Haitian migrants in Golfito were transferred to La Cruz in Guanacaste

Q Costa Rica -
This Saturday, August 29, immigration transferred the 97 Haitian migrants in a shelter in Golfito to the Temporary Attention Center for Migrants (CATEM...
Redaqted

Ministry of Transport extends grace for August Riteve inspection

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) It's almost the end of August and for owners of vehicles with license plates ending in 8, it's Riteve time, the annual vehicular...
Expat Focus

Legislators present proposal to attract pensioners, investors and rentiers to Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Three legislators propose creating incentives to attract investors, pensioners and rentiers (rentistas) to the country. The legislators presented the bill last Thursday, August 20,...
Economy

Global income tax? Legislators ask Carlos Alvarado not to waste time

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Instead of promoting proposals that affect the economic reactivation and the image of the country as a business destination, as is the case...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.