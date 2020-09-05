Saturday, 5 September 2020
How did the OIJ identify the suspect in Allison Bonilla’s crime?

by Rico
(QCOSTARICA) A trace of blood found inside a vehicle became a key element in linking a man with the surnames Sánchez Ureña to the disappearance and murder of Allison Pamela Bonilla Vásquez.

Allison Bonilla went missing on March 4. Her killer confessed that he killed her that same day.

Sánchez had been fingered by Allison’s mother as having something to do with her daughter’s disappearance, leading the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) to raid his home and seize the man’s vehicle.

At the time the OIJ said it came up empty-handed in the search.

On Wednesday, September 2, Sánchez was arrested, the only suspect in the disappearance of Allison Bonilla.

When interrogated, Sánchez confessed that he raped and killed the 18-year-old girl on March 4, the same day she went missing; the day she called her mother she was almost home and her boyfriend, telling him that felt that two “pinticas” (unsavory types) were following here.

Sánchez being led into the Cartago courthouse where he was ordered to six months preventive detention (remand)

Rodrigo Araya Solano, a lawyer for the girl’s family, stated that the suspect had a sexual obsession with her and that led him to commit the acts.

On Friday, September 4, the day after the confession, Sánchez was ordered to six months of preventive detention – remand, accused of homicide, while the prosecutor concludes the investigation and takes the case to trial.

The search for Allison’s remains began on Thursday, September 3 and continued on Friday, September 4

Meanwhile, the OIJ and the Red Cross continue their search of Allison’s remains in the area at the bottom of a steep slope in San Jerónimo de Cachí, a site that is used as a clandestine garbage dump, located about eight kilometers from where the young woman was last seen alive.

The search is continuing today, Saturday, September 5

The first descents into the side of the slope were made on Thursday. The search continued on Friday, hampered by a large amount of garbage, the rain, and nightfall.

Allison’s mother is very close to the search efforts. On Thursday, not yet learning of confession, she told La Nacion she was still hoping to see her daughter alive.

From the early hours of this morning, Saturday, September 5, the investigation teams, that includes an anthropologist, resumed their search. In addition, an urban rescue team is giving a helping hand.

 

 

 

