COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,320 new cases and 17 deaths for Thursday, Sept 17

(QCOSTARICA) Priscilla Herrera, medical manager of Health, reported for this Thursday, September 17, 1,302 new cases of COVID-19, of which 281 are by epidemiological link and 1,021 by test, for a total of 60, 818 confirmed cases.

There are 28,907 women and 31,911 men, of whom 48,789 are Costa Rican and 12,029 are foreigners.

22,662 recovered people have counted; 627 people are hospitalized, 245 of them in intensive care with an age range of 23 to 91.

For Thursday, 17 deaths are reported: ten men, and seven women, with an age range of 41 to 92 years.

In total, there are 666 deaths related to COVID-19: 253 women and 413 men, with an age range of 19 to 100 years.

