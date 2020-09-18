Friday, 18 September 2020
NationalCartagoHQ

Seven people die in a collision with a police car in Cartago

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
44
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) A collision between a Fuerza Publica (police) patrol and a microvan, left seven people dead.

The fatal accident occurred late Wednesday night in Caballo Blanco de Cartago, 50 meters south of the community’s Ebais. Six people, all in the minivan, died at the site of the accident and an 11-year-old boy died in the early hours of Thursday at the Max Peralta Hospital in Cartago.

- paying the bills -

Jim Batres, Chief of Operations of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross), explained that among the deceased there are four women, a man, and a minor. The deceased are a man over 70 years old, three women aged 43, 32 and 30, and three minors, aged 16, 13 and 11.

The two officers in the SUV police vehicle were injured and to be freed by firefighters using the jaws of life.

The cause of the collision is yet unclear.

Several police officers arriving at the scene had to control the situation, as several residents became aggressive with the injured officers, claiming that they caused the fatal accident by traveling at high speed.

- paying the bills -

Previous articleVictim of sexual abuse in Cartago: “this has to stop”
Next articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,320 new cases and 17 deaths for Thursday, Sept 17
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

MOST READ

Coronavirus

Why experts are concerned about India’s low death toll

CNN -
(CNN) India has one of the world's lowest Covid-19 mortality rates. But the numbers don't tell the whole story. For months, India has been...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 24 deaths in 24 hours; confirmed cases now 52,459

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) As of September 10, the Ministry of Health reports 1,325 new cases of COVID-19, of which 262 are by epidemiological link and 1,063...
HQ

Search for missing 17-year-old

Q Costa Rica -
(HQ) The San Ramón Regional Delegation of the Judicial Investigation Agency (PIJ) published this photo in order to locate, María Paula Molinares Monestel, 17,...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,320 new cases and 17 deaths for Thursday, Sept 17

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Priscilla Herrera, medical manager of Health, reported for this Thursday, September 17, 1,302 new cases of COVID-19, of which 281 are by epidemiological...
Health

Eyes will be on Ngöbes who come to save coffee harvest amid pandemic

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Hundreds of eyes will closely follow the journey of the indigenous Ngöbes among the coffee plantations, from San Vito de Coto Brus, Turrialba...
Crime

16-year-old girl convicted of participating in homicide of Uber driver

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) A 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 13 years in prison for participating in the murder of an Uber driver and in the robbery...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.