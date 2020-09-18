Seven people die in a collision with a police car in Cartago

(QCOSTARICA) A collision between a Fuerza Publica (police) patrol and a microvan, left seven people dead.

The fatal accident occurred late Wednesday night in Caballo Blanco de Cartago, 50 meters south of the community’s Ebais. Six people, all in the minivan, died at the site of the accident and an 11-year-old boy died in the early hours of Thursday at the Max Peralta Hospital in Cartago.

- paying the bills -

Jim Batres, Chief of Operations of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross), explained that among the deceased there are four women, a man, and a minor. The deceased are a man over 70 years old, three women aged 43, 32 and 30, and three minors, aged 16, 13 and 11.

The two officers in the SUV police vehicle were injured and to be freed by firefighters using the jaws of life.

The cause of the collision is yet unclear.

Several police officers arriving at the scene had to control the situation, as several residents became aggressive with the injured officers, claiming that they caused the fatal accident by traveling at high speed.